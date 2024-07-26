About 2,300 retirees from St. Paul Public Schools are among those directly caught up in HealthPartners' decision to drop out of the network next year in UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage plan for seniors.

The school district said in a statement to the Star Tribune that it's working with insurance providers to "identify potential next steps," but did not elaborate on what options might be available.

The change means that seniors in UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage plan likely will face significantly higher out-of-pocket costs next year if they want to visit doctors, clinics and hospitals within the HealthPartners network.

The Bloomington-based health system has a particularly large presence in the east metro, including Regions Hospital in St. Paul as well as Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater.

"Saint Paul Public Schools did not have prior knowledge of the communication that was sent to our retirees," the district said in a statement. "As soon as we have more information, the district will communicate with the impacted retirees about their options."

HealthPartners alleged in letters sent to about 30,000 affected patients that UnitedHealthcare had an excessively high rate of coverage denials and delays in payment for services used by seniors. UnitedHealthcare said the allegations about denials were outlandish and untrue. The insurer also said there was still time to reach an agreement to keep HealthPartners in the network for 2025.

Denise Rodriguez, who is a past president of the St. Paul Federation of Educators, said she and her fellow retirees have experienced many delays and denials since the district moved the retiree health plan to UnitedHealthcare a few years ago.

"It's been very frustrating," Rodriguez said.

Now, she faces a dilemma about what to do next year, since she's been visiting HealthParnters clinics for decades and wants to keep doing so. As a retiree, her Medicare Advantage plan is subsidized by St. Paul Public Schools, but she would lose that subsidy, she said, if she drops UnitedHealthcare.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.