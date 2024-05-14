The Minnesota State Fair's popular Bandshell Tonight will feature all-time Gopher State favorites Semisonic and award-winning gospel-inclined Americana duo the War and Treaty as well as a country veteran, an Americana newcomer, a classic punk rocker and Nashville indie rockers.

The fair announced on Tuesday its 2024 lineup of more than 60 musical acts for its free stages.

The Bandshell tonight lineup is Phil Vassar, the high energy '00s country singer known for "Just Another Day in Paradise" (Aug. 22-23); witty Americana singer/songwriter Caroline Rose (Aug. 24-25); the spirited husband-and-wife duo the War and Treaty, who have made waves in Americana and country (Aug. 26-27); Marky Ramone, a replacement drummer in U.S. punk pioneers the Ramones (Aug. 28-29); Nashville indie-rockers Moon Taxi, known for the 2017 hit "Two High" (Aug. 30-31) and Twin Cities-launched pop/rock trio Semisonic doing their "Closing Time" duty (Sept. 1-2).

As always, the roster of performers on the free stages represents a variety of musical styles and hometowns. There are plenty of Minnesotans, as there should be, as well as musicians from Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee and elsewhere.

Among the daytime performers at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell are Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, Los Texmaniacs, Church of Cash, Thomasina Petrus & the King's Quartet and Monroe Crossing.

The West End at Sunset lineup features all Minnesota groups: Tina Schlieske & Friends, Mae Simpson Band, L.A. Buckner & BiG HOMiE, Corey Medina & Brothers, First Avenue Goes to the Fair and the Brothers Allmanac. The daytime roster at the West End includes Jiggs Lee Invasion, the Jorgensens, Faith Boblett and Laamar.

The Bazaar After Dark has a global-flavored list including Tropical Zone Orchestra, International Reggae All Stars and Grupo Esplendor Norteño. Daytime performers there include iLLism, New Primitives, McNasty Brass Band and Maurice Jacox & We Still R.

Performances at these and other stages are free with gate admission. Grandstand concerts featuring Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Mötley Crüe and others require additional tickets.

The Great Minnesota Get Together will be held Aug. 22-Sept. 2 at the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.