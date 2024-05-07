The second-to-last headliner announced for the 2024 the Minnesota State Fair grandstand lineup will be the first out of the gate — and only the second performer from the Latin music world to headline the series in more than a decade.

"Mamiii"-singing pop star and actress Becky G will kick off the grandstand series on Thursday, Aug. 22, fair officials confirmed Tuesday. Tickets for her show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. priced $44-$81 via eTix.com or 800-514-3849. No opening act has been announced.

The 26-year-old Southern Californian singer born Becky Gomez has balanced her music career with acting in recent years, including movie roles in 2023′s "Blue Beetle" and 2017′s "Power Rangers." She returned to the road after a long hiatus in 2023 following the success of her second album, "Esquemas." Her career first took off in her mid-teens with such hits as "Shower," "Mayores" and "Can't Get Enough," the latter a collaboration with Pitbull.

Pitbull was the only other Latino music star to headline the State Fair grandstand over the past decade.

Becky G's show leaves only one vacant night yet to be announced in the 2024 grandstand series (Wednesday, Aug. 28). Here's how the full schedule now reads:

Thursday, Aug. 22: Becky G

Friday, Aug. 23: Chance the Rapper

Saturday, Aug. 24: Nate Bargatze (comedian)

Sunday, Aug. 25: Blake Shelton

Monday, Aug. 26: The Happy Together Tour 2024 with the Turtles, Jay & the Americans, the Association, Joe Molland's Badfinger, the Vogues and the Cowsills

Tuesday, Aug. 27: Ludacris and T-Pain

Thursday, Aug. 29: Mötley Crüe

Friday, Aug. 30: Matchbox Twenty

Saturday, Aug. 31: Stephen Sanchez

Sunday, Sept. 1: Amateur contest finals

Monday, Sept. 2: Kidz Bop Live



