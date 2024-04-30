Stephen Sanchez, the retro-loving, Orbison-evoking crooner who scored big last year with "Until I Found You," is heading to the Minnesota State Fair grandstand on Aug. 31.

At First Avenue in October, Sanchez, the pride of Sacramento, had the women swooning over his velvety voice and Elvis-y moves. The 21-year-old heartthrob just released the deluxe version of his album, "Angel Face," adding five more songs to the concept LP about a 1950s nightclub singer who gets caught up in a love triangle.

Sanchez's Minnesota date is sandwiched between appearances at the New York and Alaska state fairs.

Grandstand tickets, priced from $34 to $68, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at etix.com and 800-514-3849.

Two more grandstand concerts will be announced.

Already on sale are Chance the Rapper, Aug. 23; Nate Bargatze, Aug. 24; Blake Shelton, Aug. 25; Happy Together Tour 2024 featuring the Turtles, Jay and the Americans, the Association, Badfinger, the Vogues and the Cowsills, Aug. 26; Ludacris and T-Pain, Aug. 27; Mötley Crüe, Aug. 29; Matchbox Twenty, Aug. 30, and Kidz Bop, Sept. 2.



