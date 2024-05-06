Concertgoers have been known to complain about Live Nation, the world's dominant promoter. Now comes Live Nation's 10th annual Mr. Nice Guy moment with what it calls "Concert Week," May 8-14.

The mega-promoter is offering $25 tickets — with no additional fees, though taxes may apply — to more than 5,000 concerts in over 20 countries.

In the Twin Cities area, the 65 eligible shows include Janet Jackson, Pink, Luke Bryan, Hootie & the Blowfish, Vampire Weekend, Maggie Rogers, Drive-By Truckers, Gunna, the Kid Laroi, Chicano Batman, the Struts, XOMG POP and Chicago/Earth Wind & Fire, according to a news release. Additional concerts may be listed.

Included are performances at Xcel Energy Center, Target Center, the Armory, Varsity Theater, Uptown Theater, the Fillmore and Somerset Amphitheater in Wisconsin.

The full list of shows will be available at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek. Ticket supplies are limited.

Early access tickets will be available for T-Mobile customers and Rakuten members beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The general sale will run from 9 a.m. Wednesday through 10:59 p.m. May 14, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.