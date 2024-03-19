With extra time on his hands following his retirement from NBC's "The Voice," Blake Shelton is coming back to Minnesota for the third time in three years to headline the State Fair grandstand again Aug. 25.

The "Ol' Red"-singing Oklahoman country music star's latest local date falls on the Sunday night of the fair's first weekend. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for $77-$207 via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. No opening act has been named yet for the show.

Fresh off releasing "Purple Irises," another lovelorn single with wife Gwen Stefani, Shelton remains popular with Minnesota fans, as evidenced by his nearly sold-out Xcel Energy Center show last winter and the big crowd he drew at the Twin Cities Summer Jam in 2022. Stefani joined him as a surprise guest at the Summer Jam, but now she's slated to perform here on her own at the Minnesota Yacht Club festival in St. Paul on July 19.

Shelton, 47, last played the Minnesota State Fair in 2012 while riding high with the hit singles "God Gave Me You" and "Honey Bee."

Here's the full State Fair grandstand schedule so far announced for 2024: