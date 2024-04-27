Two people died Friday when vehicles they occupied collided in Wyoming, Minn., police said. Two others were injured in the incident, which occurred about 11 a.m.
A vehicle traveling northbound on Pioneer Road near Iris Avenue crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, striking another vehicle, according to a statement by Wyoming police. Each vehicle held two occupants, and all four were taken to the hospital. One person from each vehicle died upon arrival.
The incident is under investigation by police and the State Patrol.
No names or further information about the victims will be released until the Chisago County Attorney's office has reviewed the investigation, police said.
