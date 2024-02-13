Their esteemed guitarist has been kicked out of the band, their singer infamously hasn't hit his high notes since the last Bush administration, and they've gone on about three or four farewell tours now, but Mötley Crüe nonetheless has been booked into the Minnesota State Fair grandstand as a headliner in 2024.

The Los Angeles metal vets will return to the grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 29, fair organizers announced Tuesday. Tickets will be priced $77-$207 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via eTix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. An opening act has not been announced for the show.

The Crüe's gig is the first big concert announced for the fair's 2024 grandstand lineup, following announcements of comedian Nate Bargatze (Aug. 24) and the family-friendly Kidz Bop Live Tour (Sept. 2).

Since the "Home Sweet Home" and "Girls, Girls, Girls" hitmakers' last appearance in town — a messy co-headlining set with Def Leppard at U.S Bank Stadium in 2022 — the Crüe has sidelined co-founding guitarist Mick Mars, who has sued his bandmates over allegations he wasn't in good enough health to tour. Mars has been replaced by John 5, who's previously played with Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie.

Drummer Tommy Lee, bassist Nikki Sixx and "singer" Vince Neil remain in the Crüe lineup. They've played the Minnesota State Fair grandstand before, including in 2012 and 2005.