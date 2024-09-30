Blimey! Oasis’ nearest U.S. reunion tour stop to Minnesota is Chicago’s Soldier Field

Fans ran into Taylor Swift-like demand and frustration when tickets went on sale last month to Oasis’ U.K. dates, which begin July 4 in Cardiff. As with Swift’s Eras Tour, Ticketmaster fell under fire — even from the British Parliament — over its “dynamic pricing” techniques. Many tickets that were advertised for about $195 in U.S. dollars wound up costing U.K. fans about $468 by the time they got around to checking out in the online queue, per the New York Times. And those were the fans lucky enough to buy from Ticketmaster instead of paying even further jacked-up resale prices.