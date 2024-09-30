Mixed news for Oasis fans in Minnesota: The band’s newly announced worldwide 2025 reunion tour does not include a Twin Cities date. However, Upper Midwestern fans can at least drive to the nearest show and save on airfare to apply toward the $500 or so concert tickets.
Blimey! Oasis’ nearest U.S. reunion tour stop to Minnesota is Chicago’s Soldier Field
The Gallagher brothers only listed four U.S. cities on a global 2025 itinerary announced Monday.
The Gallagher brothers and the other blokes in their ‘90s Britpop band are due to play Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 28. Chicago is one of only four U.S. cities listed on the new itinerary of 13 international stops announced Monday morning by the band. They also booked shows in Los Angeles, Boston and East Rutherford, N.J., alongside sites ranging from Toronto and Mexico City to Tokyo, Buenos Aires and Sydney.
“America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along,” the band said in true Gallagher fashion in a statement announcing the North American dates.
Registration for the presale ticket option is currently open on Oasis’ website until Tuesday at 7 a.m. CT. The general sale for tickets will go live on Friday at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. Prices have not been formally revealed yet.
Fans ran into Taylor Swift-like demand and frustration when tickets went on sale last month to Oasis’ U.K. dates, which begin July 4 in Cardiff. As with Swift’s Eras Tour, Ticketmaster fell under fire — even from the British Parliament — over its “dynamic pricing” techniques. Many tickets that were advertised for about $195 in U.S. dollars wound up costing U.K. fans about $468 by the time they got around to checking out in the online queue, per the New York Times. And those were the fans lucky enough to buy from Ticketmaster instead of paying even further jacked-up resale prices.
Oasis’ response to the fiasco, in a nutshell: You gotta roll with it.
The last time Minnesota fans had the chance to see Oasis here was at Target Center in 2008, a year before the band’s long-feuding sibling co-founders Liam and Noel Gallagher called it quits. Now let’s hope the “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova” hitmakers can get along long enough to make it to Chicago.
