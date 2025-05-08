Simeon Woods Richardson allowed two runs over 4⅔ innings, including a solo homer by Ramón Laureano in the third inning. After retiring the first two hitters of the fifth inning, Woods Richardson had given up only two hits and had recorded 14 outs on just 50 pitches. But his next 11 pitches ended his outing: Laureano doubled, Heston Kjerstad singled him home, and Emmanuel Rivera singled as well, putting the tying and go-ahead runs on base.