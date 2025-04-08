KANSAS CITY, MO. – When Jhoan Duran struck out the Houston Astros’ Jake Meyers in the eighth inning Sunday, it was a pitch two years in the making.
Duran throws a fastball that can reach 104 mph. His splinker, so good at creating ground balls, inspired other pitchers around the majors to copy it. His curveball has been his best swing-and-miss pitch. Now, welcome his newest pitch: a sweeper.
The 87-mph sweeper Duran threw to Meyers, drawing a whiff in a 1-2 count, was the first time Duran threw the pitch this season. He was so excited, he turned and hopped into his preferred skip-step celebration at essentially the same time the ball reached catcher Christian Vázquez’s mitt.
Duran wanted to start throwing a sweeper last year, a slower pitch that can move away from righthanded hitters. He used it once in a game last year, but it badly missed the strike zone, so he shelved the project until the offseason.
“I felt it change my arm [slot],” Duran said. “I went too far down when I threw that pitch. When I came back to spring training, I started throwing it again because I wanted some coaches to see what we can do to figure out the arm.”
Assistant pitching coach Luis Ramírez gave Duran a new grip for his slider during spring training, and they used differential baseballs (some are 5% larger than a normal baseball, some 5% smaller) to train his hands to stay in the same position.
Duran — who declined to discuss his new pitch until he threw one in the regular season — holds it like his curveball, but he applies pressure on the ball slightly differently.