Royce Lewis was cleared by the Twins to begin a limited running program Saturday, which doesn’t sound like a big step. Unless, like Lewis, you’ve suffered two major injuries in the past 13 months simply by running.
“Any time they let me do something [more], it’s always pretty good,” said Lewis, who suffered a moderate strain of his left hamstring while running out a ground ball in Fort Myers, Fla., on March 16. “I’ll probably run three days in a row, take a break, then try to get on [the] bases. It’s a long progression.”
And it likely will take another three weeks before the 25-year-old third baseman is ready to play minor league rehab games on his way back to the Twins, team President Derek Falvey said. Internally, Falvey said, the Twins knew “it was going to take four to six weeks, maybe six-plus weeks. It can kind of bleed into that stretch. … He’ll go back out somewhere when he’s starting to progress to a point where he can get into real baseball activity and games.”
But the progress is real, Lewis said. “The first two days, I couldn’t straighten my leg,” he said. Now? “Not much pain, just achy.”
As good as he feels during workouts, even Lewis admits he’s weeks away from full recovery.
“It’s not like, just run two days and then you’re back — as much as I wish it was,” he said. “Trust me, I would love to be playing right now, but that’s just not the case.”
Injuries elsewhere
In other injury updates:
• Brooks Lee played seven innings at shortstop Sunday, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, in Class A Fort Myers’ 11-10 loss to Palm Beach. It was Lee’s first rehab game since he suffered back spasms last month, and he’ll play several times in the next week, Falvey said. “Usually, we have a better sense of what the next steps are after three or four games,” Falvey said. “So we’ll see how that tracks this week.”