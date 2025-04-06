Two home games, two stolen bases, two runs scored mostly through his speed. It seems crazy to contemplate for a player once known as the fastest in baseball, but Byron Buxton may have a new weapon at his disposal this year.
The 31-year-old senior member of the Twins was hit on the left hand by a Spencer Arrighetti fastball Saturday and immediately stole second base. Thus energized, the Twins went on to score six runs in the inning, staking them to all the lead they would need in a 6-1 victory over Houston.
“It’s fun, obviously, to be able to start something, to get that inning going,” Buxton said. “That’s kind of what I want to do [more frequently]. Except get hit by a pitch.”
For all of his speed, for all of his record-setting efficiency on the bases — his 88.7% success rate in steal attempts is the best in MLB history among players with more than 75 stolen bases — Buxton has not made swiping bases a major part of his game. It’s mostly because of various leg injuries, but Buxton has stolen more than 20 bases only once in his career, when he went 29-for-30 in 2017, and has only 95 over his career.
But he describes himself as healthier than he’s been in years. So might he become more of a threat on the bases this year than he’s been in the past?
“One thousand percent,” Buxton said. “But it’s also about me being smart, feeling good. [I’m] starting to get used to who I am, as far as, you know, making the right reads, making the right choices to steal bases. Just making sure that not only am I giving myself the best opportunity but the team as well.”
That sounds good to his manager.
“He’s a jump-starter. He always gets something going and makes something happen because he can force the issue,” Rocco Baldelli said. “He doesn’t always have to wait for the game to come to him. He can actually just make things happen on the field. [After getting hit], he had a little extra motivation to get aggressive. He got a pretty good jump, got us going, and then things start happening.”