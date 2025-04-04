The Twins conceded to Byron Buxton’s myriad injuries entering the 2023 season and decided the way to keep him in the lineup was for him to serve as the designated hitter. The production wasn’t up to the standard a successful team looked for in a DH, and there were cries from the public and select media to return Buxton to center field.
Then and now, manager Rocco Baldelli is charged with offering pregame and postgame media sessions. That meant he had the duty of batting away these Buxton suggestions more frequently than anyone associated with the team.
Publicly, the word was that Buxton was not yet ready to play in the field, due to a surgically repaired knee and other issues. Privately, the Twins were suggesting that DH-ing was Buxton’s present and future as a ballplayer.
There were moments when Baldelli had it up to his eyebrows with the Buxton question and would get snappish with his response. In late June of that year, when asked again, the manager said: “If he could be playing in the field, he would be playing in the field. Physically, he cannot play in the field.”
Buxton made it to Aug. 1 before suffering a right hamstring strain. Then, there was a setback with his bad knee, and he was not in the lineup again that season.
Unhappily for Buxton and his admirers, this was not exactly a blow to the Twins’ hitting attack. Buxton was batting .207, he had a .294 on-base percentage, and there were 109 strikeouts in 347 plate appearances.
Strong pitching carried the Twins to an AL Central title at 87-75, and there was enough hitting to also allow the team to end its 18-year drought without a postseason victory.
What would become of Buxton now? There were reports of more surgical work on his knee, including a “plica excision.”