Amid a difficult season, Justin Jefferson says, ‘I would never sit there and give up on this team’

Whatever Justin Jefferson’s body language might have seemed to say during Sunday’s 26-0 loss at Seattle, the Vikings wide receiver used his words Thursday to make clear his current feelings about the state of his team’s season.
“The season isn’t over,” Jefferson said. “We still have five games left. I would never sit there and give up on this team and just quit. The preparation still has to be the same.”
Jefferson’s comments during his weekly news conference were his first since the Vikings offense was shut out by the Seahawks and he was held to two catches on six targets for 4 yards.
The 26-year-old star declined to speak postgame for the first time this season as the Vikings fell to 4-8 with four consecutive losses.
He told a crowded scrum of reporters on Thursday that he felt his postgame message would have been the same as it had been in recent weeks, and that “the frustration and emotions definitely was high after the game.”
The frustration is valid, and Vikings staff have spoken throughout recent weeks about the grace and poise Jefferson has shown through it.
Jefferson is tracking for just over 1,100 yards through season’s end at his current yards-per-game average (66.6). His season low when he appeared in every regular-season game is 1,400 in his rookie year in 2020.
Jefferson said this season has been among the most difficult of his career, in part because of working with young quarterback J.J. McCarthy through his struggles, but he said he wouldn’t call it a waste of one of his prime years.