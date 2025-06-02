Justin Jefferson was looking for the right word to describe the revelation he’s had about his role as a leader for the Vikings.
Though it may be hard to believe from the guy wearing reflective Oakley sunglasses and a glitzy chain, Jefferson said he grew up a shy guy, more prone to leading by example than by using his voice.
He’s just coming to recognize in the past year or so that he can be a vocal leader and the level to which both his actions and words can impact his teammates.
“Influence” was the word Jefferson landed on.
“I have some type of influence on this team,” Jefferson said Monday. “Whenever I have some type of encouraging words or just have that chance to bring up the team and break us down, that all makes a difference. Even just being here makes a difference.”
A year after the 25-year-old star wide receiver skipped OTAs while his agent negotiated a $140-million contract extension with the Vikings, Jefferson has been notably present this offseason — even while fitting in trips to Miami for a Formula 1 race and New York for the Met Gala.
Team personnel asked Jefferson to be at OTAs, he said Monday after the fourth practice session, but added that it was a “no-brainer” to oblige the request.
Last week, head coach Kevin O’Connell said he’d talked with Jefferson this offseason about his role not just on the team, but for the entire organization.