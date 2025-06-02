Vikings

Justin Jefferson is aware of his influence on the Vikings, knows his OTAs presence ‘makes a difference’

The star wide receiver said that he was asked to attend OTAs, but that it was a “no brainer” to do so.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 11:53PM
Justin Jefferson said he's “trying to learn every bit that I can" about his new quarterback J.J. McCarthy this offseason. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

Justin Jefferson was looking for the right word to describe the revelation he’s had about his role as a leader for the Vikings.

Though it may be hard to believe from the guy wearing reflective Oakley sunglasses and a glitzy chain, Jefferson said he grew up a shy guy, more prone to leading by example than by using his voice.

He’s just coming to recognize in the past year or so that he can be a vocal leader and the level to which both his actions and words can impact his teammates.

“Influence” was the word Jefferson landed on.

“I have some type of influence on this team,” Jefferson said Monday. “Whenever I have some type of encouraging words or just have that chance to bring up the team and break us down, that all makes a difference. Even just being here makes a difference.”

A year after the 25-year-old star wide receiver skipped OTAs while his agent negotiated a $140-million contract extension with the Vikings, Jefferson has been notably present this offseason — even while fitting in trips to Miami for a Formula 1 race and New York for the Met Gala.

Team personnel asked Jefferson to be at OTAs, he said Monday after the fourth practice session, but added that it was a “no-brainer” to oblige the request.

Last week, head coach Kevin O’Connell said he’d talked with Jefferson this offseason about his role not just on the team, but for the entire organization.

Jefferson’s been an active participant during the two OTA sessions local media have attended. He started out slow Monday with individual stretching off to the side, where fellow wide receiver Jordan Addison also began the afternoon, but quickly joined the receiving corps once actual drills started.

O’Connell said Jefferson was even around during phase two of the offseason program, when activities were largely limited to light pitching and catching.

Jefferson’s presence sends a pointed message to the rest of the locker room, O’Connell said Wednesday: “If this guy, one of the best in the world at what he does, is pushing himself in May and June, I sure as heck better be doing the same thing.”

Jefferson is coming off his fifth straight 1,000-yard receiving season and third above 1,500 receiving yards. He was back to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro first team after his 2023 season was cut short with a hamstring injury.

While Jefferson’s attendance at OTAs is a boon to the whole team, it’s a big benefit to one player in particular: quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy takes over as starting quarterback for Sam Darnold, who left for a three-year deal in Seattle this offseason. The 22-year-old is returning from a right meniscus tear that ended his rookie season in training camp last year.

Jefferson said that he got to know McCarthy well last year, but that their communication has increased since McCarthy was given the reins under center.

Jefferson picks McCarthy’s brain more, trying to get to know all the little things that can factor into a quarterback’s game: what he likes and doesn’t like, how he throws the ball.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy takes part in practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Monday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

McCarthy’s been doing the same with Jefferson, who said he’s noticed McCarthy’s awareness of the game, intelligence and leadership grow since last summer before his injury.

“He understands the role that he has now,” Jefferson said. “He understands he is the starting quarterback at this moment. I feel like he kind of brings that with him to practice, knowing that he has to have that leadership. He’s the captain of our team.”

Jefferson isn’t just building his relationship with McCarthy during practice and around the facility.

He sat courtside with McCarthy at Game 5 of the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals between the Timberwolves and Warriors.

The pair also played in a celebrity softball game Thursday put on by the Thielen Foundation and hosted by C.J. Ham. Jefferson played in the outfield and McCarthy at shortstop.

Those appearances aren’t coincidences or just for fun. Jefferson said it’s all part of “trying to learn every bit that I can ... and make sure we’re well-connected.”

The Vikings have two more days of OTAs this week before their mandatory minicamp June 10-12. After that, they’ll have another week of OTAs, one that more veteran players might opt out of to give themselves some extra cushion to July vacations.

Regardless of whether Jefferson sticks around for that final week, his presence through the initial phases of the offseason program and OTAs should pay dividends when training camp and the regular season arrive.

“I think it’s been huge,” O’Connell said. “He’s an energy igniter of the whole building. And I think he’s come back with a purpose and a mindset.”

Jefferson said it hasn’t been hard for him in the past to mesh in with the team later in the offseason or even during training camp. He also couldn’t deny the benefit of being around at this point in the schedule.

“Having a little bit of extra time to really bond with the team, build that connection and, of course, getting those reps with the quarterback,” he said, “it makes a big difference.”

