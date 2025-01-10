Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and long snapper Andrew DePaola earned first-team All-Pro honors for the second time in three seasons with Jefferson joining former LSU teammate and Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase as the only unanimous first-team selections by the 50 members who voted for the 2024 Associated Press All-Pro NFL teams.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Andrew DePaola, Andrew Van Ginkel named to All-Pro teams
Receiver Justin Jefferson was a unanimous first-team selection again, while edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel is an All-Pro for the first time, voted to the second team.
“That’s crazy,” said Jefferson, who also has two second-team All-Pro nods in his five seasons. “The respect level is what I’m most proud of. Every single one of those guys voted for me. That’s something that’s very special and very difficult to do in this league.”
The 37-year-old DePaola now has three All-Pro honors, including a second-team selection last year, since turning 35. He won this year despite spending four games on injured reserve.
“It’s neat to be recognized as what people would say is the best,” he said. “But it’s also just me showing up, trying to do my job at the highest level, trying not to get noticed, I guess.”
Vikings edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel was named to the second-team defense, earning the first All-Pro recognition of his six-year career in his first year with the Vikings. Van Ginkel, who received 18 points and two first-team votes, had 11½ sacks and 18 tackles for loss and returned two interceptions for touchdowns this year.
“When I look back on the year I’ve had, it really is a blessing to get this,” Van Ginkel said. “First, I get injured with the Lisfranc injury in Miami at the end of last year. Then it’s not knowing which team I would be a part of. Then the Vikings showing trust and love and commitment in me in free agency. Coming here, rehabbing and then going out and getting an opportunity to show I can do this.”
Jefferson, the unanimous NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, heads into Monday night’s playoff game against the Rams with 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. Chase won receiving’s triple crown with 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns.
“It’s definitely a special bond that we have,” Jefferson said. “It’s crazy that we played alongside each other at one point.“
Even Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (48 first-team votes) fell short of all 50 votes. Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II got 49 first-place votes.
Voters, including this reporter, were asked to select first and second teams. First-team votes were worth three points, second-team votes one point. The votes were cast Monday and released Friday.
Ten Vikings received at least one vote. The other seven were:
- Fullback C.J. Ham finished fourth with five points and one first-team vote.
- Right tackle Brian O’Neill finished fourth with two points. Only four right tackles received votes.
- Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. finished sixth with 20 points and three first-team votes.
- Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard finished seventh with 13 points and one first-team vote.
- Linebacker Blake Cashman finished ninth with 18 points and one first-team vote.
- Safety Cam Bynum finished ninth with two points.
- Special teamer Trent Sherfield Sr. finished 14th with one point.
The Ravens and Lions had four first-team selections apiece. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, with 30 first-team votes, beat out Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who had 18 first-team votes. Jackson earned first-team All-Pro for the third time. Only Peyton Manning (seven) and Aaron Rodgers (four) have had more in the Super Bowl era.
Making first team for the Lions were right tackle Penei Sewell, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, safety Kerby Joseph and punter Jack Fox.
All-Pro first team
Offense
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Running Back: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
Tight end: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas
Wide receivers: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit
Left tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Left guard: Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
Right guard: Quinn Meinerz, Denver
Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit
Defense
Edge rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati
Interior linemen: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; Chris Jones, Kansas City
Linebackers: Zack Baun, Philadelphia; Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore
Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Derek Stingley Jr., Houston
Slot cornerback: Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
Safeties: Kerby Joseph, Detroit; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay
Special teams
Placekicker: Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh
Punter: Jack Fox, Detroit
Kick returner: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
Punt returner: Marvin Mims Jr., Denver
Special teamer: Brenden Schooler, New England
Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
Mark Craig’s All-Pro ballot
First-team offense
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Running back: Saquon Barkley, Eagles
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Ravens
Wide receivers: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals; Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
Tight end: George Kittle, 49ers
Left tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers
Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Colts
Center: Creed Humphrey, Chiefs
Right guard: Kevin Zeitler, Lions
Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Eagles
First-team defense
Edge rushers: Jonathan Greenard, Vikings; Myles Garrett, Browns
Interior linemen: Chris Jones, Chiefs; Cameron Heyward, Steelers
Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Commanders; Zack Baun, Eagles; Fred Warner, 49ers
Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos; Byron Murphy Jr., Vikings
Slot cornerback: Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Packers; Kerby Joseph, Lions
First-team special teams
Kicker: Chris Boswell, Steelers
Punter: Jack Fox, Lions
Kick returner: KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys
Punt returner: Kalif Raymond, Lions
Special teamer: KhaDarel Hodge, Falcons
Long snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jaguars
Second-team offense
Quarterback: Josh Allen, Bills
Running back: Derrick Henry, Ravens
Fullback: Michael Burton, Broncos
Wide receivers: Terry McLaurin, Commanders; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Jameson Williams, Lions
Tight end: Trey McBride, Cardinals
Left tackle: Jordan Mailata, Eagles
Left guard: Elgton Jenkins, Packers
Center: Frank Ragnow, Lions
Right guard: Quinn Meinerz, Broncos
Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Lions
Second-team defense
Edge rushers: Andrew Van Ginkel, Vikings; T.J. Watt, Steelers
Interior linemen: Leonard Williams, Seahawks; Vita Vea, Buccaneers
Linebackers: Zaire Franklin, Colts; Jack Campbell, Lions; Roquan Smith, Ravens
Cornerbacks: Derek Stingley Jr., Texans; Trent McDuffie, Chiefs
Slot cornerback: Derwin James, Chargers
Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Ravens; Brian Branch, Lions
Second-team special teams
Kicker: Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys
Punter: Logan Cooke, Jaguars
Kick returner: Austin Ekeler, Commanders
Punt returner: Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos
Special teamer: Brenden Schooler, Patriots
Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Vikings
The writers didn’t much like the Vikings' chances when they tried to forecast the 2024 season. What's their guess now?