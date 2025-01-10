Vikings

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Andrew DePaola, Andrew Van Ginkel named to All-Pro teams

Receiver Justin Jefferson was a unanimous first-team selection again, while edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel is an All-Pro for the first time, voted to the second team.

By Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 10, 2025 at 10:19PM
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and long snapper Andrew DePaola earned first-team All-Pro honors for the second time in three seasons with Jefferson joining former LSU teammate and Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase as the only unanimous first-team selections by the 50 members who voted for the 2024 Associated Press All-Pro NFL teams.

“That’s crazy,” said Jefferson, who also has two second-team All-Pro nods in his five seasons. “The respect level is what I’m most proud of. Every single one of those guys voted for me. That’s something that’s very special and very difficult to do in this league.”

The 37-year-old DePaola now has three All-Pro honors, including a second-team selection last year, since turning 35. He won this year despite spending four games on injured reserve.

“It’s neat to be recognized as what people would say is the best,” he said. “But it’s also just me showing up, trying to do my job at the highest level, trying not to get noticed, I guess.”

Vikings edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel was named to the second-team defense, earning the first All-Pro recognition of his six-year career in his first year with the Vikings. Van Ginkel, who received 18 points and two first-team votes, had 11½ sacks and 18 tackles for loss and returned two interceptions for touchdowns this year.

“When I look back on the year I’ve had, it really is a blessing to get this,” Van Ginkel said. “First, I get injured with the Lisfranc injury in Miami at the end of last year. Then it’s not knowing which team I would be a part of. Then the Vikings showing trust and love and commitment in me in free agency. Coming here, rehabbing and then going out and getting an opportunity to show I can do this.”

Jefferson, the unanimous NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, heads into Monday night’s playoff game against the Rams with 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. Chase won receiving’s triple crown with 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“It’s definitely a special bond that we have,” Jefferson said. “It’s crazy that we played alongside each other at one point.“

Even Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (48 first-team votes) fell short of all 50 votes. Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II got 49 first-place votes.

Voters, including this reporter, were asked to select first and second teams. First-team votes were worth three points, second-team votes one point. The votes were cast Monday and released Friday.

Ten Vikings received at least one vote. The other seven were:

  • Fullback C.J. Ham finished fourth with five points and one first-team vote.
  • Right tackle Brian O’Neill finished fourth with two points. Only four right tackles received votes.
  • Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. finished sixth with 20 points and three first-team votes.
  • Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard finished seventh with 13 points and one first-team vote.
  • Linebacker Blake Cashman finished ninth with 18 points and one first-team vote.
  • Safety Cam Bynum finished ninth with two points.
  • Special teamer Trent Sherfield Sr. finished 14th with one point.

The Ravens and Lions had four first-team selections apiece. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, with 30 first-team votes, beat out Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who had 18 first-team votes. Jackson earned first-team All-Pro for the third time. Only Peyton Manning (seven) and Aaron Rodgers (four) have had more in the Super Bowl era.

Making first team for the Lions were right tackle Penei Sewell, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, safety Kerby Joseph and punter Jack Fox.

All-Pro first team

Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas

Wide receivers: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit

Left tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left guard: Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Right guard: Quinn Meinerz, Denver

Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit

Defense

Edge rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati

Interior linemen: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; Chris Jones, Kansas City

Linebackers: Zack Baun, Philadelphia; Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Derek Stingley Jr., Houston

Slot cornerback: Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

Safeties: Kerby Joseph, Detroit; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay

Special teams

Placekicker: Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh

Punter: Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick returner: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas

Punt returner: Marvin Mims Jr., Denver

Special teamer: Brenden Schooler, New England

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

Mark Craig’s All-Pro ballot

First-team offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Running back: Saquon Barkley, Eagles

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Ravens

Wide receivers: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals; Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

Tight end: George Kittle, 49ers

Left tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers

Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Colts

Center: Creed Humphrey, Chiefs

Right guard: Kevin Zeitler, Lions

Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Eagles

First-team defense

Edge rushers: Jonathan Greenard, Vikings; Myles Garrett, Browns

Interior linemen: Chris Jones, Chiefs; Cameron Heyward, Steelers

Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Commanders; Zack Baun, Eagles; Fred Warner, 49ers

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos; Byron Murphy Jr., Vikings

Slot cornerback: Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Packers; Kerby Joseph, Lions

First-team special teams

Kicker: Chris Boswell, Steelers

Punter: Jack Fox, Lions

Kick returner: KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys

Punt returner: Kalif Raymond, Lions

Special teamer: KhaDarel Hodge, Falcons

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jaguars

Second-team offense

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Bills

Running back: Derrick Henry, Ravens

Fullback: Michael Burton, Broncos

Wide receivers: Terry McLaurin, Commanders; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Jameson Williams, Lions

Tight end: Trey McBride, Cardinals

Left tackle: Jordan Mailata, Eagles

Left guard: Elgton Jenkins, Packers

Center: Frank Ragnow, Lions

Right guard: Quinn Meinerz, Broncos

Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Lions

Second-team defense

Edge rushers: Andrew Van Ginkel, Vikings; T.J. Watt, Steelers

Interior linemen: Leonard Williams, Seahawks; Vita Vea, Buccaneers

Linebackers: Zaire Franklin, Colts; Jack Campbell, Lions; Roquan Smith, Ravens

Cornerbacks: Derek Stingley Jr., Texans; Trent McDuffie, Chiefs

Slot cornerback: Derwin James, Chargers

Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Ravens; Brian Branch, Lions

Second-team special teams

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys

Punter: Logan Cooke, Jaguars

Kick returner: Austin Ekeler, Commanders

Punt returner: Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos

Special teamer: Brenden Schooler, Patriots

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Vikings

