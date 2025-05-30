The defensive line might force some of the most difficult decisions on the Vikings front office ahead of Week 1. They kept six interior defenders and five edge rushers last year. They maintained all their depth, signed two new starters, Allen and Hargrave, in free agency to replace Jonathan Bullard and Jerry Tillery, and drafted Ingram-Dawkins in the fifth round (139th overall). On the edge, Turner, Richter and Murphy have room to take another step after Patrick Jones II and Jihad Ward did not re-sign this offseason. The Vikings’ top undrafted dollar went to Batty, a BYU pass rusher who got $259,000 guaranteed.