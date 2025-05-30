Vikings

Resetting the Vikings’ depth chart, position battles as spring practices begin

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 30, 2025 at 2:00PM
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell talks with quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy (9), Max Brosmer (12), Brett Rypien (11) and Sam Howell (8) during practice on Wednesday. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

The Vikings’ offseason picked up the pace a little bit when players were allowed to hit the field for the first full-team sessions this week.

From the sideline of the team’s fieldhouse in Eagan, reporters got the first look at the 2025 team during Wednesday’s practice: quarterback J.J. McCarthy leading the starting offense, running back Jordan Mason being plenty involved, and new defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave manning the middle.

So let’s reset the Vikings depth chart and size up the many position battles that will play out over the next few months. The Vikings currently roster 91 players, including punter Oscar Chapman, an Australian who comes with an exemption via the NFL’s International Pathway Program. They will set a 53-man active roster by the end of August.

Offense

Quarterbacks

J.J. McCarthy, Sam Howell, Brett Rypien, Max Brosmer

McCarthy, last year’s 10th overall pick, got every minute to operate the first-team offense during four separate 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods on Wednesday, while competing backups Howell and Rypien rotated with the reserves on the other half of the field. The No. 2 job will be a competition to watch this summer.

Running backs

RB: Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason, Ty Chandler, Zavier Scott, Tre Stewart

FB: C.J. Ham

Jones, entering his age-30 season, has a trusted backup now in Mason, whom the Vikings acquired via trade from San Francisco in March. Mason, who turns 27 in May, is a hard-charging runner who should get plenty of short-yardage carries. Think the Vikings want to establish the run? During Wednesday’s session, they opened every 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 period in “21 personnel,” or a two-back set that features Ham as a lead blocker.

Receivers

Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Rondale Moore, Jeshaun Jones, Tai Felton, Lucky Jackson, Thayer Thomas, Tim Jones, Silas Bolden, Dontae Fleming, Myles Price, Robert Lewis

The Vikings’ top three options remain in place. They added Felton, a third-round pick, and Moore, the former Purdue speedster, after letting go of Brandon Powell and special teamer Trent Sherfield Sr. Moore is not yet practicing after missing last season with a knee injury. The team typically keeps six receivers. On Wednesday, second-year receiver Jeshaun Jones took some reps with the first-team offense. Jones spent last year on the practice squad after going undrafted out of Maryland. But who’s the new punt returner to replace Powell? Four receivers — Nailor, Bolden, Price and Fleming — were fielding punts in practice.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Gavin Bartholomew, Ben Yurosek, Bryson Nesbit

With a healthy Hockenson and Oliver, the Vikings have one of the best duos at the position. The question is who will be the No. 3 option after Johnny Mundt signed with the Jaguars in free agency. The team actually guaranteed more money to Yurosek, an undrafted signing out of Georgia who got $254,000, than Bartholomew, the sixth-round pick from Pittsburgh whose draft slot allotted him nearly $216,000 guaranteed at signing.

Offensive linemen

LT: Christian Darrisaw, Justin Skule, Leroy Watson IV

LG: Blake Brandel, Donovan Jackson, Marcellus Johnson

C: Ryan Kelly, Michael Jurgens, Zeke Correll

RG: Will Fries, Henry Byrd, Joe Huber

RT: Brian O’Neill, Walter Rouse, Logan Brown

The Vikings guaranteed over $60 million at signing to three new interior offensive linemen — Fries, Kelly and Jackson — before they played a snap. Jackson will join the starting lineup when ready. On Wednesday, both Jackson and Brandel, last year’s starting left guard, were in the lineup while Fries recovers from a broken leg. Fries, their top external signing in March, may not practice fully until training camp, O’Connell said, or nearly 10 months after sustaining a broken tibia on Oct. 6. The Vikings’ top nine blockers may be set if they’re content with Rouse, a 2024 sixth-round pick, as a hybrid tackle/guard. Skule, the 28-year-old former 49er and Buccaneer, replaces David Quessenberry as the backup tackle. Jurgens, a 2024 seventh-round pick, is the backup center.

Safety Harrison Smith is back for a 14th season with the Vikings. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

Defense

Defensive linemen

OLB: Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Bo Richter, Gabe Murphy, Tyler Batty, Chaz Chambliss, Matt Harmon

DT: Jonathan Allen, Harrison Phillips, Javon Hargrave, Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Jonathan Harris, Taki Taimani, Travis Bell, Alexander Williams, Elijah Williams

The defensive line might force some of the most difficult decisions on the Vikings front office ahead of Week 1. They kept six interior defenders and five edge rushers last year. They maintained all their depth, signed two new starters, Allen and Hargrave, in free agency to replace Jonathan Bullard and Jerry Tillery, and drafted Ingram-Dawkins in the fifth round (139th overall). On the edge, Turner, Richter and Murphy have room to take another step after Patrick Jones II and Jihad Ward did not re-sign this offseason. The Vikings’ top undrafted dollar went to Batty, a BYU pass rusher who got $259,000 guaranteed.

Inside linebackers

Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr., Eric Wilson, Brian Asamoah II, Kobe King, Max Tooley, Austin Keys, Dorian Mausi

In March free agency, the Vikings parted with one veteran — Kamu Grugier-Hill — and added another when they reunited with Wilson, who turns 31 in September. Wilson returns to Minnesota where he began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The Vikings also drafted King out of Penn State in the sixth round (201st overall). He’d have to outplay Wilson or Asamoah to make the roster if the Vikings keep only four interior linebackers again.

Cornerbacks

Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, Mekhi Blackmon, Dwight McGlothern, Jeff Okudah, Tavierre Thomas, Reddy Steward, Ambry Thomas, Kahlef Hailassie, Zemaiah Vaughn, Keenan Garber

Coaches were getting long looks at Okudah, the former Lions top pick on his fourth NFL team, and McGlothern, last year’s undrafted darling, with the first-team defense on Wednesday. Blackmon appeared to be getting some work, too, as he’s 10 months removed from a torn ACL. Rodgers, the ex-Eagles reserve who got a two-year deal to play a bigger role in Minnesota, was not seen at practice. The team kept six corners on last year’s active roster.

Safeties

Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward, Bubba Bolden, Mishael Powell

Smith returns for Year 14 with a new contract. Jackson, a fourth-year reserve, also got a new deal as he’s expected to take over Camryn Bynum’s starting job after Bynum signed with the Colts. Metellus is eligible for a new deal and has a strong argument for a raise, so it’s noteworthy that he was not seen by reporters during Wednesday’s voluntary practice.

Specialists

Kicker: Will Reichard

Punter: Ryan Wright, Oscar Chapman

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola

The only specialist competition comes via the NFL’s International Pathway Program. Chapman, who played five seasons at Auburn, will not count against the team’s 90-man offseason roster limit.

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker of the Minnesota Star Tribune discuss the first spring practice open to reporters on the Access Vikings podcast:

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming newsletter or podcast. Sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter here.

