The Vikings’ offseason picked up the pace a little bit when players were allowed to hit the field for the first full-team sessions this week.
From the sideline of the team’s fieldhouse in Eagan, reporters got the first look at the 2025 team during Wednesday’s practice: quarterback J.J. McCarthy leading the starting offense, running back Jordan Mason being plenty involved, and new defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave manning the middle.
So let’s reset the Vikings depth chart and size up the many position battles that will play out over the next few months. The Vikings currently roster 91 players, including punter Oscar Chapman, an Australian who comes with an exemption via the NFL’s International Pathway Program. They will set a 53-man active roster by the end of August.
Offense
Quarterbacks
J.J. McCarthy, Sam Howell, Brett Rypien, Max Brosmer
McCarthy, last year’s 10th overall pick, got every minute to operate the first-team offense during four separate 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods on Wednesday, while competing backups Howell and Rypien rotated with the reserves on the other half of the field. The No. 2 job will be a competition to watch this summer.
Running backs
RB: Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason, Ty Chandler, Zavier Scott, Tre Stewart