Vikings

Vikings agree to terms with Jeff Okudah, a former No. 3 overall draft pick

Okudah, 26, spent the past season with the Texans but only appeared in six games because of a hip injury.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 18, 2025 at 3:32PM
Texans cornerback Jeff Okudah during a game against Jacksonville last season. (Peter Joneleit/The Associated Press)

A day after hosting cornerback Jeff Okudah on a visit at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, the Vikings have agreed to terms with the 26-year-old.

Okudah’s deal will be for one season, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The agreement brings Okudah back to the NFC North, where he started his career with the Lions in 2020 after being selected No. 3 overall in that year’s draft.

He spent three years in Detroit, playing and starting 15 games in 2022, but was traded to the Falcons for the 2023 season. He spent last year with the Texans.

Injuries have been an issue for Okudah: Abdominal surgery ended his rookie season, a ruptured Achilles ended his 2021 campaign and last year he played just six games because of a hip injury.

Okudah has played 44 games with 31 starts through five seasons. He’s made 145 tackles, forced one fumble and grabbed two interceptions. He joins a Vikings cornerback room which returns its 2024 star in Byron Murphy Jr., along with Mekhi Blackmon, the 2023 third-round pick who missed last season with an ACL tear.

Last year’s other rostered corners with regular snaps, Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin, are both free agents who have not signed yet.

The Vikings also signed former Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

about the writer

about the writer

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

See More

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Vikings agree to terms with Jeff Okudah, a former No. 3 overall draft pick

card image

Okudah, 26, spent the past season with the Texans but only appeared in six games because of a hip injury.

Vikings

Vikings release Bradbury in latest offensive line shuffle

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Garrett Bradbury holds his jersey with, from left, general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer during a news conference at the TCO Performance Center News in Eagan, Minn., on Friday, April 26, 2019. (Renee Jones Schneider/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

Vikings

Vikings host cornerback Okudah on a free-agent visit

card image