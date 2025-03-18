A day after hosting cornerback Jeff Okudah on a visit at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, the Vikings have agreed to terms with the 26-year-old.
Vikings agree to terms with Jeff Okudah, a former No. 3 overall draft pick
Okudah, 26, spent the past season with the Texans but only appeared in six games because of a hip injury.
Okudah’s deal will be for one season, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The agreement brings Okudah back to the NFC North, where he started his career with the Lions in 2020 after being selected No. 3 overall in that year’s draft.
He spent three years in Detroit, playing and starting 15 games in 2022, but was traded to the Falcons for the 2023 season. He spent last year with the Texans.
Injuries have been an issue for Okudah: Abdominal surgery ended his rookie season, a ruptured Achilles ended his 2021 campaign and last year he played just six games because of a hip injury.
Okudah has played 44 games with 31 starts through five seasons. He’s made 145 tackles, forced one fumble and grabbed two interceptions. He joins a Vikings cornerback room which returns its 2024 star in Byron Murphy Jr., along with Mekhi Blackmon, the 2023 third-round pick who missed last season with an ACL tear.
Last year’s other rostered corners with regular snaps, Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin, are both free agents who have not signed yet.
The Vikings also signed former Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.
