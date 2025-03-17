The Vikings still need help at cornerback.
Vikings hosting former Lions first-round pick Jeff Okudah on a free-agent visit
Cornerback Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft, is looking for his fourth team in as many years while the Vikings are looking for depth in the secondary.
After re-signing Byron Murphy Jr. and adding former Eagles corner Isaiah Rodgers this month, the Vikings are hosting cornerback Jeff Okudah on a free-agent visit Monday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, the team announced.
Okudah, the former No. 3 overall pick by the Lions in 2020, is looking for his fourth NFL team in as many years.
Health has been a key issue for Okudah.
He has spent time on injured reserve during three of five NFL seasons. Okudah, 26, appeared in six games for the Texans last year, missing nine games due to a hip injury. His 2021 season ended with a ruptured Achilles after previously undergoing abdomen surgery that ended his 2020 rookie year.
The Lions traded Okudah to the Falcons after he started a career-high 15 games in 2022, when he deflected a career-high seven passes and had one interception. Okudah last started for the Falcons, appearing in 13 games (nine starts) in 2023, when he had three pass deflections.
Okudah could provide depth to a Vikings secondary that is currently missing three key players — safety Camryn Bynum and cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin — from last season. Bynum signed with the Colts, while Gilmore and Griffin remain unsigned.
Okudah was an All-American selection for Ohio State in 2019.
The Vikings hosted free-agent receiver Rondale Moore on Friday, but Moore left without an agreement.
