Rodgers gets a $4.875 million signing bonus from the Vikings, as well as a fully-guaranteed base salary of $1.125 million for 2025. In 2026, he gets a $4.4 million base, with $2 million fully guaranteed. He can make $30,000 for each game he’s on the active roster (up to $510,000) for the season, and earn a $50,000 workout bonus. He has up to $2 million in annual incentives, based on playing time and NFL Honors awards. His 2025 cap number should be $3.563 million.