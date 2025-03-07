Vikings

Vikings free agency tracker: Who is staying and who is going in 2025

Another active NFL free agency is likely for the Vikings, who have $60 million in cap space to spend and 22 unrestricted free agents. Follow what happens here.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 7, 2025 at 5:10PM
Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is expected to be busy with NFL free agency beginning next week. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings struck gold with a group of free agents on one-year deals in 2024, making up for a lack of draft pick contributions and winning 14 games in a season where oddsmakers projected they would win only seven.

Now, they’ve got another offseason of big decisions, with more money to spend than they’ve had in years.

The NFL set the 2025 salary cap at $279.2 million per team, a record, and an increase of $23.8 million from last season. The Vikings are projected to have around $60 million available.

Twenty-two Vikings players are set to become unrestricted free agents next week. The team is expected to have only four picks in this year’s draft, meaning another active free agency period is likely, and the Vikings again have the quarterback expected to be at the top of the market.

NFL teams can begin negotiating with agents of players with expiring contracts at 11 a.m. Central time on Monday. Contracts cannot be signed until the new league year begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Minnesota Star Tribune staff writers will update the tracker below throughout the free agent signing period to keep you up to date on player movement in and out of Minnesota.

