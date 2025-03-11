It was a short stint for Daniel Jones in Minnesota.
Former Vikings, Giants QB Daniel Jones expected to sign a one-year deal with the Colts
Jones' departure for a $14 million contract and a chance to compete for the starting job in Indianapolis leaves the Vikings with just two signed QBs: J.J. McCarthy and Brett Rypien. Who could they add?
Jones, who was added to the Vikings' practice squad in November after his release from the Giants, is planning to sign with the Colts, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Jones' contract is reportedly one year for $14 million. It gives him the chance to compete for the Colts' starting role against Anthony Richardson, who’s been in Indianapolis two years but spent most of the 2023 season out with an AC joint sprain. He missed six games last season because of injuries and a benching.
With Jones' departure, the Vikings are down to just two QBs under contract after having five for the final third of last season. Sam Darnold agreed to terms with Seattle on Monday; Nick Mullens did the same with Jacksonville.
Jones' stint with the Vikings was the first time since he was drafted No. 6 overall by the Giants in 2019 that he was not a starter. He was not elevated to the active roster until the Vikings' playoff game against the Rams, when he was designated as the emergency third quarterback.
“You always wanna be on the field,” Jones said ahead of that game. “You always wanna be playing and competing, so that part [of being a backup is] tough, but, yeah, I do feel like I’ve learned a bit here in this period of time.”
Even more so than after Darnold’s departure Monday, it seems clear the Vikings will transition to J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback. The 22-year-old has been back to on-field workouts since January after spending last fall rehabbing his right meniscus tear suffered during training camp.
But the Vikings will need another backup alongside Brett Rypien, who hasn’t played a game rep in a Minnesota uniform and has appeared in just 10 games through five seasons between the Broncos (2020-22) and Rams (2023).
There are a handful of quarterbacks left on the market.
At the top of the group are Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, both of whom have been linked to the Steelers and, if they don’t land there, seem more likely to end up at one of the other still-quarterback-needy franchises, the Giants or Titans.
Other available quarterbacks include Mac Jones (most recently with the Jaguars), Marcus Mariota (Panthers), Jameis Winston (Browns), Jacoby Brisset (Patriots) and Marshall, Minn. native Trey Lance (Cowboys).
