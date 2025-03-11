Vikings

Live updates: Vikings agree to terms with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen

Day 2 of the free-agent negotiating period began with the Vikings adding a two-time Pro Bowler to their defensive line.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 11, 2025 at 12:42PM
Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022, a two-year span in which he amassed 26 tackles for losses and 16.5 sacks. (Chris Szagola/The Associated Press)

On Monday, the first day of the NFL free-agent negotiating period, the Vikings lost quarterback Sam Darnold to Seattle and brought back Bryon Murphy Jr., their highest priority to re-sign. The Vikings also agreed to a deal with Colts center Ryan Kelly, meaning the four-time Pro Bowl selection will be as a veteran partner for presumed new QB J.J. McCarthy (and possibly spelling the end of Garrett Bradbury’s tenure).

What’s in store for Day 2? Contracts can’t be officially signed until the new league year begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Follow the Vikings’ moves on our free agency tracker, and check back here often for live updates and analysis of NFL free agency from Minnesota Star Tribune writers:

