On Monday, the first day of the NFL free-agent negotiating period, the Vikings lost quarterback Sam Darnold to Seattle and brought back Bryon Murphy Jr., their highest priority to re-sign. The Vikings also agreed to a deal with Colts center Ryan Kelly, meaning the four-time Pro Bowl selection will be as a veteran partner for presumed new QB J.J. McCarthy (and possibly spelling the end of Garrett Bradbury’s tenure).
Live updates: Vikings agree to terms with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen
Day 2 of the free-agent negotiating period began with the Vikings adding a two-time Pro Bowler to their defensive line.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 11, 2025 at 12:42PM
What’s in store for Day 2? Contracts can’t be officially signed until the new league year begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Analysis: Vikings' course at QB points to McCarthy
- Souhan: An Aaron and a Rodgers, but not Aaron Rodgers
- Five extra points: Vikings' NFC North rivals expertly patch holes
Follow the Vikings’ moves on our free agency tracker, and check back here often for live updates and analysis of NFL free agency from Minnesota Star Tribune writers:
To get exclusive analysis on the Vikings in your inbox, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter. Email your Vikings questions to accessvikings@startribune.com.
Day 2 of the free-agent negotiating period began with the Vikings adding a two-time Pro Bowler to their defensive line.