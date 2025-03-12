Analysis: Vikings' line-of-scrimmage presence just became far more influential

The team has bet on its medical staff with players like Byron Murphy Jr. and Aaron Jones in the past; it gave new deals to both players this week after vice president of player health and performance Tyler Williams' group kept both healthy during their time in Minnesota. The additions on both lines this week carry a similar set of risks, at positions where the heaviest players on the roster are asked to withstand forceful collisions on almost every play. Whether the Vikings' big moves will work could depend on whether this set of player health wagers has a success rate that resembles the moves with Murphy and Jones, and not the ill-fated Marcus Davenport move of 2023.