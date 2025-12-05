J.J. McCarthy’s ‘mentality has changed’ as the Vikings quarterback tries to let loose

“A lot of the mentality has changed,” McCarthy said. “I was so focused on doing every rep perfect and making sure every little detail was crossed and checked off. I feel like coach O’Connell and coach [Josh] McCown talking to me like, ‘Hey, let’s worry about that stuff in the offseason. Go out there, play your ball, just execute the play at the end of the day,’ that frees up a lot of space mentally. Be instinctual, react, respond to what the defense is giving me.”