Analysis: Vikings’ 26-0 loss earns its place in their history of misery in Seattle

SEATTLE — They have been undone here before. In 2002, it was Shaun Alexander scoring five touchdowns in a Seahawks blowout win over the Vikings. In 2012, it was Percy Harvin screaming at coach Leslie Frazier about Christian Ponder on the sideline; a year later, Harvin made sure his return from hip surgery would allow him to make his Seahawks debut against his former team.
Mike Zimmer’s season-long feud with John DeFilippo ended after a Monday night game in 2018, when the coach fired the offensive coordinator the morning after a 21-7 loss here. The Seahawks ran over and through the Vikings in 2019, and, after Seattle stopped Alexander Mattison on fourth down in 2020, Russell Wilson drove the Seahawks 94 yards in less than two minutes and hit DK Metcalf for the game-winner on fourth down, as Harrison Smith shouted obscenities at rookie Cameron Dantzler with a glare that could have pierced through the rookie’s core.
But never in their 21st-century misadventures in Seattle’s cacophonous stadium have the Vikings left Lumen Field without points.
They were shut out for the first time in 18 years on Sunday, falling 26-0 to the Seahawks in a defeat that will take its place in their history of fraught journeys to the Pacific Northwest. Not since a 34-0 loss to the Packers on Nov. 11, 2007, had the Vikings been held scoreless; not since Joshua Dobbs did it against the Bears in 2023 had the Vikings seen a quarterback throw four interceptions in a game.
Max Brosmer, making his first NFL start on Sunday with J.J. McCarthy recovering from a concussion, was picked off four times in Seattle, including on a disastrous sidearm throw in the second quarter that Ernest Jones IV returned 85 yards for a touchdown. The score was Seattle’s only touchdown until a Zach Charbonnet run in the fourth quarter; it felt for much of the day like the only one the Seahawks would need.
“In no way, shape or form can we play offensive football like that and try to win at a place like this,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I did think our defense played as well as they could, considering the amount of lift that they had to do today. I thought we had some moments in the kicking game, field position-wise. We just did not have the type of offensive performance that is ever going to be acceptable in the Minnesota Vikings organization.”
The Vikings had six first downs in the first 51 minutes, failed to convert their first seven third-down attempts and finished with five turnovers, as Aaron Jones Sr. lost a fumble in addition to Brosmer’s four interceptions. An offensive line missing Christian Darrisaw and Donovan Jackson allowed four sacks and created little room to run, with Jones and Jordan Mason gaining just 11 yards on six first-half carries. Even though the Vikings sacked Sam Darnold four times before halftime and held Jaxon Smith-Njigba (the NFL’s leading receiver) to 23 yards on two catches, the game felt nearly out of reach by the time the Seahawks reached double digits.
And so Darnold, who threw for just 128 yards on 14-of-26 passing, got to celebrate his ninth victory of the 2025 season as he exchanged postgame handshakes with former teammates and a prolonged hug with Justin Jefferson, who had a career-low four yards on two catches. The Seahawks (9-3), whose 219 yards were the fewest by any team that beat the Vikings since the final week of the 2011 season, pulled even with the Rams for first place in the NFC West.