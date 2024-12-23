Why it happened: The Vikings can point to their pass rush in this one, with Andrew Van Ginkel getting two second-half sacks and Jihad Ward pressuring Smith on the interception that sealed the game. The Seahawks were only 2 of 10 on third down, a week after the Bears went 1 for 12. That, combined with Darnold’s intestinal fortitude on a drive where it seemed like he was having trouble hearing the plays, helped them win in a building where they’ve had plenty of games slip away.