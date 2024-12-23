SEATTLE — The Vikings won in Seattle for the first time since 2006. They remain in control of their destiny for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they’ve got two 13-win seasons in three years, as they head home for a showdown with the Packers.
Vikings strike back, defeat Seattle 27-24 with late fourth-quarter score
A 39-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson inside the final four minutes lifted the Vikings, as did Philadelphia’s loss earlier that reshaped the NFC playoff race.
Take a deep breath, Vikings fans.
The Vikings rallied for a 27-24 win over the Seahawks, on the kind of go-ahead drive from Sam Darnold that will put the quarterback further into MVP conversations. He hit Justin Jefferson for a 39-yard score with 3:58 left, and the Vikings sealed the game with a Theo Jackson interception of Geno Smith in the final minute.
Darnold finished just 22 of 35 on a rainy afternoon in Seattle, but hit Jefferson for two scores and found Jordan Addison for another one, while throwing for 246 yards in the game. Geno Smith threw for 314 yards, but the Vikings’ pressure changed the game late.
Why it happened: The Vikings can point to their pass rush in this one, with Andrew Van Ginkel getting two second-half sacks and Jihad Ward pressuring Smith on the interception that sealed the game. The Seahawks were only 2 of 10 on third down, a week after the Bears went 1 for 12. That, combined with Darnold’s intestinal fortitude on a drive where it seemed like he was having trouble hearing the plays, helped them win in a building where they’ve had plenty of games slip away.
What it means: They are tied with Detroit and ahead of Philadelphia, who lost to the Commanders earlier Sunday, and will have the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win their final two games. They’ll also have more to think about with Darnold’s future, after another clutch performance from the QB in one of the NFL’s toughest road settings.
Play of the game: Byron Murphy II pulled Darnold down by the face mask, leading the quarterback to limp around after the sack, but the Vikings got a first down on the call. On the next play, Darnold stepped away from pressure and threw a 39-yard dart on the move to Jefferson, who spun in the air and pulled in his second touchdown of the day.
Turning point: On second-and-16 from the Seahawks’ 26 in the fourth quarter, Geno Smith hit Tyler Lockett for 17 yards and a first down, which came as Lockett rolled forward past the sticks before anyone touched him. The Seahawks hurried to snap the ball before the Vikings could challenge the spot, and the drive led to Smith’s go-ahead touchdown pass to A.J. Barner with 4:21 left.
Up next: The Vikings’ final regular-season home game of 2024 comes next Sunday, when they play host to the Packers in a matchup of two NFC contenders. The game is scheduled for noon right now, but could be moved to 3:25 if the NFL decides this week to put it in front of a national audience.
Theo Jackson produced a big moment, and Minnesota added a second pick from an unexpected place. Rookie linebacker Dallas Turner intercepted Seattle’s Geno Smith, too.