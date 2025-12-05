RandBall: The Vikings are finally catching a break. They had better use it.

It sounds as though Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy has had his neurological pathways rewired too many times, and now they are all crossed up.
The Vikings are getting back to basics with McCarthy this week in his return from a one-game concussion absence, asking him basically just to make good decisions and throw the ball to his receivers.
Before this week, they were loading him up with a lot of information, and some could argue that it was too much information based on the results and what McCarthy said Thursday when he admitted to overthinking things.
“I need to do a better job of compartmentalizing those coaching points and realizing when it’s game time, it’s time to let it loose,” McCarthy said, reiterating that he doesn’t blame offensive coaches, starting with head coach Kevin O’Connell, for his overcrowded headspace.
Ben Goessling and I talked a lot about this new approach and where things stand with McCarthy on Friday’s “Daily Delivery” podcast.
We also talked about the opportunity coming up and why it’s so important, something I want to expand on at the start of today’s 10 things to know.
- The Vikings’ putrid offense this season has many culprits, with their quarterback play and offensive line inconsistency (plus injuries in both cases) at the top of the list.
- But there is also this: The Vikings have played a lot of good defenses this season. If we go by Pro Football Focus team grades, the Vikings have faced defenses in the top half of the league in nine of their 12 games. Five of those defenses are in the top 10: Pittsburgh (9), Green Bay (6), Seattle (5), Detroit (3) and Cleveland (2).
- The Vikings and McCarthy are about to get a reprieve. Their next three opponents — the Commanders, Cowboys and Giants — all rank No. 27 or lower out of 32 teams in both PFF’s defensive grades and ESPN’s Football Power Index defensive metrics. Rumors of a Dallas defensive resurgence were left in shambles Thursday when the Lions scored 44 points in a win over the Cowboys.
- Things will again get tougher in the final two weeks of the season with home rematches against the Lions and Packers, but these next three weeks are a prime opportunity for McCarthy and the Vikings to move the ball and gain some confidence. While it’s a little sad that the season has come to that, it is also important as the Vikings head toward 2026.
- If the Vikings continue to struggle on offense over the next five games and particularly the next three? That would set off all sorts of alarm bells about their QB situation and roster going forward. So even though the playoffs are out of the question, there is a lot for them to play for down the stretch.
- The Bears (9-3) and Packers (8-3-1) play twice in the next three weeks. A sweep either way would likely be enough to win the NFC North.
- The Wolves are a good example of what can happen when you beat bad teams. They’re 14-8 after a fourth-quarter surge against lowly New Orleans on Thursday. Basketball Reference puts their playoff chances above 90% at the moment.
- And even though the Wild stumbled on Thursday in Calgary, their postseason prospects look good as well.
- How many Minnesota teams will advance in the NCAA volleyball tournament today?
- LeBron James’ remarkable run of 1,297 games with double-digit points spanning 18 years came to an end Thursday.