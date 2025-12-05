Wild moved among NHL’s elite with 13-game point streak, but laid an egg in Calgary

CALGARY, ALBERTA – What was more unusual than the Wild’s first regulation loss in 13 games?
The display that caused it.
“We got outplayed tonight,” coach John Hynes said after a listless 4-1 letdown to Calgary on Thursday that halted the Wild’s point streak at 12 games — two back of tying the franchise record.
“It was the first time in a while I’ve seen us get outcompeted, get outskated, get outexecuted,” Hynes continued. “It wasn’t a good night for us.”
Poor performances happen.
That the Wild fended off a dud as long as they did is admirable considering the circumstances: They went 10-0-2 without being at full strength and on the heels of an October so miserable that a drastic turnaround felt necessary to salvage their season.
They have the fourth-most points and eighth-best win percentage in the NHL as result of their surge.
But to flame out against the second-to-last Flames when the Wild were the ones in position to succeed was baffling, and the disconnect was clear in Hynes’ postgame assessment.