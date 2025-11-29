Wild

Wild make history with Ojibwe-language television broadcast

In celebration of Native American Heritage Day, the Wild produced a first-of-its-kind broadcast in conjunction with the team’s new arena sponsor.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 29, 2025 at 2:12AM
Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt makes a save on a shot from Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the shootout Friday, which was Native American Heritage Day at Grand Casino Arena. (Bailey Hillesheim/The Associated Press)

When the Wild’s home in St. Paul officially went from Xcel Energy Center to Grand Casino Arena back in September, owner Craig Leipold spoke about how excited he was for this new partnership.

Melissa “Baabiitaw” Boyd knew how that bond could be reflected beyond the name on the outside of the building and at center ice.

“I couldn’t help myself,” said Boyd, who is on the board for the Midwest Indigenous Immersion Network and a member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. “At the same time as [Leipold] was talking, I put my hand straight in the air.”

She suggested Ojibwe-language commentary for the games, and that idea came to life Friday with the first-of-its-kind broadcast during the host Wild’s 3-2 shootout victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

“We’re thrilled,” Boyd said.

View post on X

In celebration of Native American Heritage Day, which former goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury previously commemorated with a custom mask, the Wild broadcast was streamed on the FanDuel Sports Network website and app and produced by the network in conjunction with Grand Casino, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and the Midwest Indigenous Immersion Network.

A Minnesota-based nonprofit, Midwest Indigenous Immersion Network works to strengthen and expand Anishinaabe language revitalization by bringing organizations together to advocate and advance language preservation, re-normalization and daily use.

Its focus is to create long-term, systemic change and learning across generations, and three generations were featured on the broadcast that had plenty to highlight in the Wild’s seventh consecutive victory: Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to eclipse 200 goals, Matt Boldy delivered his eighth career shootout winner and the Wild defeated the first-place Avalanche to end their Central Division rival’s 10-game win streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the call was Gordon “Maajiigoneyaash” Jourdain, Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez and James “Ginoonde” Buckholtz.

“Once in a lifetime,” Boyd said, “but now it’s going to be our new norm, right? We’re going to demand that it happens with all other professional sports, and I’m sure that there are other nations in the country that would like to do that.

“So, we’re really excited.”

Related Coverage

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

See Moreicon

More from Wild

See More

Wild

Wild win seventh game in a row, cooling off Avalanche in shootout

card image
Bailey Hillesheim/The Associated Press

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice in regulation before Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout to end Colorado’s 10-game winning streak.

Wild

Wild make history with Ojibwe-language television broadcast

card image

Wild

Takeaways: Wild rally vs. the Blackhawks to extend win streak to six games

card image