Takeaways: Wild win seventh game in a row, cooling off Avalanche in shootout

The Wild’s switch from afterthought to juggernaut keeps getting more stunning.
They ended the Avalanche’s 10-game win streak, knocking off the NHL’s top team 3-2 in a shootout Friday at Grand Casino Arena for their season-best seventh consecutive victory.
“They’re the best team in the league right now,” said Jonas Brodin, who mentioned the game felt like the playoffs. “They [have] great players. But we’re a good team, too, and I think we showed that.”
Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy capitalized in the shootout after Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to pass Zach Parise for the third-most goals in franchise history and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon netted his league-leading 19th goal to reach an NHL-high 41 points.
Jesper Wallstedt went 2-for-3 in the shootout after making 39 saves in regulation and overtime to continue to thrive during his rookie season (7-0-2) and in the goalie rotation that is suiting the Wild to a T.
“I hope we keep doing it,” Wallstedt said.
This was only the eighth matchup in NHL history in which both teams put a win streak of at least six games on the line, and the second involving the Wild, who had their 12-game run ended by the Blue Jackets and their 15-win blitz on New Year’s Eve in 2016. The circumstances of this go-around were unique.
The Avalanche hadn’t given up a goal in their previous three games. They are on a 15-game point streak (12-0-3) and haven’t lost in regulation since Oct. 25 at Boston.