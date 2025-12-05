Wolves

Takeaways: Timberwolves do enough to make it a sweep of Pelicans

The Wolves again made life tough on themselves vs. the worst team in the West, but they left New Orleans with two victories in two games.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 5, 2025 at 5:25AM
Wolves forward Julius Randle looks to get up a shot against Pelicans center Derik Queen in the first half Thursday night in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS – A trend is emerging in the fourth quarter for the Timberwolves.

On Sunday against the Spurs, coach Chris Finch went with a lineup of Julius Randle, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, Donte Divincenzo and Mike Conley, who then subbed out in favor of Anthony Edwards. The Wolves played some of their best basketball of the season in closing out a 13-point victory.

On Thursday with the Wolves again struggling to put away the Western Conference’s worst team, Finch turned to Randle, Reid, McDaniels, DiVincenzo and Edwards. They played the entire fourth quarter of a 125-116 Wolves victory over the Pelicans.

“Coach is good at having a feel for the game and whatever is working, kind of roll with it,” Randle said.

The Wolves went on a 17-2 burst in the opening minutes of the quarter that flipped a two-point deficit to a 13-point lead, and they were able to get enough easy buckets against the Pelicans’ full-court pressure despite committing 20 turnovers.

They also overcame a weird night for Anthony Edwards, who battled foul trouble and double teams to score just 11 points on six shot attempts. Randle picked up the scoring slack with 28 points while McDaniels had 14 (10 in the fourth) and Reid had 19 (11 in the fourth).

Like they did Sunday, the Wolves deployed a zone defense that generated enough stops for them to go on the run. McDaniels was the key to it in the middle of the back line.

“Jaden does a great job of communicating from the middle of that zone,” Finch said. “Gets everybody in a good spot where they’re really comfortable, Naz and Julius anchoring the corners of the zone on the back line. Jaden can switch the pick-and-roll if we need him too. He can be at the basket if we need him to. Ant and Donte do a pretty good job navigating the traffic out front all by themselves.”

Although he didn’t play in the fourth quarter, center Rudy Gobert finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Jaylen Clark provided 12 points off the bench. The Wolves have now won four consecutive games, but this trip to play the shorthanded Pelicans (3-20) didn’t exactly go as they planned it. They squeaked out an overtime victory Tuesday and were trailing after three quarters Thursday before again finding chemistry in their closing lineup.

“We’re not the best version of ourselves right now, and that’s OK,” Reid said. “We still got the last four wins. I think sometimes we kind of, no disrespect to the Pelicans, I think sometimes we can’t play down our competition. That’s what kind of hurts us sometimes.”

For Finch, he has said the team has a tendency to get “bored,” especially on the defensive end, but winning four in a row, warts and all, is better than the alternative of losing these games they should win.

“We were able to step up when we needed to,” Finch said. We have the ability to win different ways and we’re leaning into that right now.”

And they might be leaning into this lineup more in the future.

Foul trouble for Ant

Typically, Edwards plays the entire third, but on Thursday he picked up two quick fouls, which brought his total to four in the opening two minutes of the quarter. That meant the Wolves played most of the third without him as Finch sent Rob Dillingham in his place initially.

Finch had a lineup that included Clark and Terrence Shannon Jr. with Reid and Conley after Randle scored 10 in the quarter to help them keep pace. New Orleans led 90-88 after three quarters.

Randle off to a faster start

Randle scored eight points in regulation of Tuesday’s overtime victory. He double his output in the extra session to end with 16 points.

He got off to a better start Thursday by scoring 10 points on 3-for-6 shooting in the first quarter. He was aggressive in taking to the ball to the rim and went to the line for three free throws.

The Wolves were also proficient in finding Gobert early at the rim for eight points. That amounted to a 35-30 Wolves lead after one quarter.

BOXSCORE: Wolves 125, New Orleans 116

NBA standings

Defense again struggles early

New Orleans made it a game Tuesday because of its ability to outrun the Wolves in transition. It was also how the Pelicans made it a game again in the second quarter. They turned the game into a track meet, and that helped them erase a 10-point deficit in the second to tie the score 62-62 at the half. The Wolves went cold from the field and shot just 8-for-28 while New Orleans was 13-for-25. The Wolves had shot 52% in the first quarter.

Even after New Orleans gave the Wolves a wake-up call on Tuesday, they still didn’t come out with enough effort defensively.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

