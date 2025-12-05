Takeaways: Timberwolves do enough to make it a sweep of Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS – A trend is emerging in the fourth quarter for the Timberwolves.
On Sunday against the Spurs, coach Chris Finch went with a lineup of Julius Randle, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, Donte Divincenzo and Mike Conley, who then subbed out in favor of Anthony Edwards. The Wolves played some of their best basketball of the season in closing out a 13-point victory.
On Thursday with the Wolves again struggling to put away the Western Conference’s worst team, Finch turned to Randle, Reid, McDaniels, DiVincenzo and Edwards. They played the entire fourth quarter of a 125-116 Wolves victory over the Pelicans.
“Coach is good at having a feel for the game and whatever is working, kind of roll with it,” Randle said.
The Wolves went on a 17-2 burst in the opening minutes of the quarter that flipped a two-point deficit to a 13-point lead, and they were able to get enough easy buckets against the Pelicans’ full-court pressure despite committing 20 turnovers.
They also overcame a weird night for Anthony Edwards, who battled foul trouble and double teams to score just 11 points on six shot attempts. Randle picked up the scoring slack with 28 points while McDaniels had 14 (10 in the fourth) and Reid had 19 (11 in the fourth).
Like they did Sunday, the Wolves deployed a zone defense that generated enough stops for them to go on the run. McDaniels was the key to it in the middle of the back line.
“Jaden does a great job of communicating from the middle of that zone,” Finch said. “Gets everybody in a good spot where they’re really comfortable, Naz and Julius anchoring the corners of the zone on the back line. Jaden can switch the pick-and-roll if we need him too. He can be at the basket if we need him to. Ant and Donte do a pretty good job navigating the traffic out front all by themselves.”