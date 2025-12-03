Takeaways: Timberwolves make hard work out of victory over Pelicans in the Big Easy

NEW ORLEANS – Before Tuesday’s game, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said one of the reasons his team had a slow start to the season on defense is that they began the year “bored.” It was a candid admission from Finch as the team has worked through its defensive issues to start the season.
If Tuesday’s performance was any indication, they aren’t out of the woods at all. The Wolves struggled to stop the Pelicans, the worst team in the Western Conference, and one without major contributors like Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole.
The Wolves still came away with a 149-142 overtime victory. Not one of their shining moments, but they avoided total embarrassment.
Anthony Edwards had 44 points and Rudy Gobert had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolves (13-8). Trey Murphy had 33 for the Pelicans (3-19).
Getting to the finish line
Instead of resting to start the fourth quarter, Edwards played the entire time like it was a playoff game. The Wolves were down 15 in the third quarter before coming back to take small leads at various points in the fourth, but they could never get enough stops to pull ahead by a significant margin. They trailed late and got a key turnover from New Orleans and a bucket from Jaden McDaniels to pull within 129-127.
With seven seconds left, trailing by two, the Wolves called a timeout to set up a tying or go-ahead shot. Edwards got to the rim for a tying layup with 2.3 left. New Orleans center Derik Queen missed a potential winner.
With the starting lineup in for overtime, the Wolves went on a 6-0 spurt to take a 137-132 lead. Julius Randle had eight points in overtime after having just eight in regulation, finishing with 16.