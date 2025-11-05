Julius Randle presents Jimmy Fallon with a Timberwolves jersey

Julius Randle took a break between New York road games to stop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The Timberwolves forward, who played for the New York Knicks from 2019-2024, used his Tuesday appearance to present the host with a “Black Trees” Classic Edition jersey that the team often used during the Kevin Garnett era.
“Are you kidding me?” Fallon said. “I’m going to frame this.”
The gift came at the end of a nearly five-minute segment in which the pair talked about Wolves guard Anthony Edwards, the recent birth of Randle’s daughter and Randle’s experiences swimming with sharks in Hawaii.
“What’s wrong with you?” Fallon said after showing video from the adventure. “You’re an American treasure. You can’t do stuff like that.”
Randle said he was inspired by his conversations with the late Kobe Bryant, who used to swim with sharks in South Africa.
NBA stars have become a staple on “The Tonight Show” since NBC brought back prime-time basketball coverage this season. In the last three months, Karl-Anthony Towns, Allen Iverson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Trae Young have all made appearances.