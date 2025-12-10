Anthony Edwards shows off table tennis and trash-talking skills in new TV series

Anthony Edwards is boosting his national profile with a new TV project that emphasizes his status as an all-star trash-talker.
“Serious Business with Anthony Edwards” features the Timberwolves superstar challenging fellow athletes and celebrities to contests that have little to nothing to do with basketball.
“I just think I’m the best at everything that I do,” he says in the first episode, which started streaming Tuesday on Prime Video.
In the premiere, the shooting guard takes on Lily Zhang, a six-time U.S. national champion in table tennis. The two first met at the 2024 Summer Olympics where Stephen Curry insisted that any of the players on the U.S. pingpong team could skunk Edwards in a match.
Edwards takes up that challenge during the episode, which was primarily filmed at Lucky Shots Pickleball Club in Minneapolis but not before warming up against former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.
Edwards proves to be a careless server and vulnerable to drop shots, but he shows off some vicious slam shots that impress Zhang and fellow professional Amy Wang. He insists that he could become a pingpong pro with just 18 months of practice.
The 24-year-old superstar can brag with the best of them. But he refuses to take himself too seriously. When he gets humbled by Zhang, he reacts with laughter.
Edwards’ childlike enthusiasm and ease in front of the camera already has led to off-court opportunities, like appearing in the 2022 comedy “Hustle” with Adam Sandler.