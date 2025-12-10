TV and Media

Anthony Edwards shows off table tennis and trash-talking skills in new TV series

The Timberwolves star’s bubbly personality shines in the Prime Video series “Serious Business.”

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 10, 2025 at 8:30PM
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards last month at Target Center. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Anthony Edwards is boosting his national profile with a new TV project that emphasizes his status as an all-star trash-talker.

“Serious Business with Anthony Edwards” features the Timberwolves superstar challenging fellow athletes and celebrities to contests that have little to nothing to do with basketball.

“I just think I’m the best at everything that I do,” he says in the first episode, which started streaming Tuesday on Prime Video.

In the premiere, the shooting guard takes on Lily Zhang, a six-time U.S. national champion in table tennis. The two first met at the 2024 Summer Olympics where Stephen Curry insisted that any of the players on the U.S. pingpong team could skunk Edwards in a match.

Edwards takes up that challenge during the episode, which was primarily filmed at Lucky Shots Pickleball Club in Minneapolis but not before warming up against former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

Edwards proves to be a careless server and vulnerable to drop shots, but he shows off some vicious slam shots that impress Zhang and fellow professional Amy Wang. He insists that he could become a pingpong pro with just 18 months of practice.

The 24-year-old superstar can brag with the best of them. But he refuses to take himself too seriously. When he gets humbled by Zhang, he reacts with laughter.

Edwards’ childlike enthusiasm and ease in front of the camera already has led to off-court opportunities, like appearing in the 2022 comedy “Hustle” with Adam Sandler.

The TV series was produced by Three-Fifths Media, which Edwards runs with business partner Justin Holland. John Skipper, the former president of ESPN, is listed as an executive producer.

The 25-minute episode also features a couple of songs co-written by Edwards and rapped by his brother, Bubba Edwards, who performs under the stage name bdifferent. You also get a chance to see Timberwolves center Naz Reid, who stops by to cheer on his teammate, and Edwards’ longtime friend Nick Maddox, who offers color commentary from the sidelines.

At one point, Edwards celebrates a small victory by lifting and bouncing a young child in the air who appears to be his daughter Aislynn, who is about 19 months old.

It’s unclear what future episodes will revolve around or when they’ll become available.

Edwards is just the latest NBA player to dive into the world of TV and movies.

Magic Johnson has run a chain of movie theaters and a cable network. Kevin Garnett’s production company, Content Cartel, co-produced “Goliath,” a three-part documentary on Wilt Chamberlain that aired on Showtime. Kobe Bryant received an Oscar for the animated short “Dear Basketball” that he wrote and narrated. Curry and Shaquille O’Neal were executive producers on the Oscar-winning documentary “The Queen of Basketball.”

about the writer

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

See Moreicon

More from TV and Media

See More

TV and Media

Anthony Edwards shows off table tennis and trash-talking skills in new TV series

card image
Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Timberwolves star’s bubbly personality shines in the Prime Video series “Serious Business.”

Movies

Golden Globes nominations: ‘One Battle,’ ‘Sentimental Value,’ ‘Hamnet’ among top films

card image

TV and Media

Lauren Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino to release ‘Gilmore Girls’ book in 2027

Kelly Bishop, Lauren Graham, and Alexis Bledel