Golden Globes nominations: ‘One Battle,’ ‘Sentimental Value,’ ‘Hamnet’ among top films

The Oscar season came into focus Monday morning with the announcement of the 2026 Golden Globe nominations. As expected, films like “One Battle After Another,” “Sentimental Value” and “Hamnet” racked up multiple nominations, while “Severance,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Bear” led television categories. The nominations were announced by Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall.
The Globes are often described as Hollywood’s biggest party, the tipsy, table-hopping kickoff to Oscars season where television and film share the same stage. Helen Mirren will receive this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award for her contributions to film, while Sarah Jessica Parker will take the Carol Burnett Award in a nod to her television performances. Both will be celebrated during the “Golden Eve” prime-time special on Jan. 8. Organizers also announced the addition of a podcast of the year award.
Comedian Nikki Glaser will be back again as host for the winners ceremony Jan. 11 on CBS. The show will also be streaming on Paramount Plus and the CBS app.
Here are the top categories. For a full list, visit goldenglobes.com.
Best motion picture – drama
- “Hamnet”
- “Sinners”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “It Was Just an Accident”
- “Frankenstein”
- “The Secret Agent”
Best motion picture – musical or comedy
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Blue Moon”
- “No Other Choice”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Bugonia”
- “Nouvelle Vague”
Best motion picture – non-English language
- “It Was Just an Accident”
- “The Secret Agent”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “No Other Choice”
- “The Voice of Hind Rajab”
- “Sirât”
Best cinematic and box office achievement – motion picture
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “F1”
- “Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning”
- “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “Sinners”
- “Zootopia 2”
- “Weapons”
- “Wicked: For Good”
Best director – motion picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
- Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”
- Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
- Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
- Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”
- Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”
Podcast of the year
- “Armchair Expert”
- “The Mel Robbins Podcast”
- “Call Her Daddy
- “Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- “SmartLess”
- “Up First”
Best actress in a motion picture – drama
- Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
- Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
- Jennifer Lawrence, “Die, My Love”
- Eva Victor, “Sorry Baby”
- Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”
- Julia Roberts, “After the Hunt”
Best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy
- Emma Stone, “Bugonia”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”
- Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”
- Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
- Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
Best actor in a motion picture – drama
- Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
- Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”
- Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”
- Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”
- Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
- Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”
Best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
- Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
- Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”
- Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon
- George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”
- Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”
Best television series – drama
- “The Pitt”
- “Severance”
- “Slow Horses”
- “The Diplomat”
- “The White Lotus”
- “Pluribus”
Best television series – musical or comedy
- “Hacks”
- “The Studio”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Nobody Wants This”
Best miniseries or motion picture – television
- “Adolescence”
- “The Beast in Me”
- “All Her Fault”
- “Dying for Sex”
- “The Girlfriend”
- “Black Mirror”
Best actress in a television series – drama
- Britt Lower, “Severance”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
- Helen Mirren, “MobLand”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
Best actress in a television series – musical or comedy
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
Best actor in a television series – drama
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Diego Luna, “Andor”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
Best actor in a television series – musical or comedy
- Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”