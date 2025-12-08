Golden Globes nominations: ‘One Battle,’ ‘Sentimental Value,’ ‘Hamnet’ among top films

The Globes are often described as Hollywood’s biggest party, the tipsy, table-hopping kickoff to Oscars season where television and film share the same stage. Helen Mirren will receive this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award for her contributions to film, while Sarah Jessica Parker will take the Carol Burnett Award in a nod to her television performances. Both will be celebrated during the “Golden Eve” prime-time special on Jan. 8. Organizers also announced the addition of a podcast of the year award.