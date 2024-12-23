SEATTLE - Vikings safety Theo Jackson helped plan one of the secondary’s oft-viral celebrations pregame.
Theo Jackson, filling in for Harrison Smith, nabs game-winning interception for Vikings
The Vikings added another interception from an unexpected place. Rookie linebacker Dallas Turner picked off Seattle’s Geno Smith in the second quarter.
He didn’t think he’d make the play he and his teammates would celebrate.
“I was happy that I was able to give them that celebration but also be a part of it,” Jackson said.
Jackson intercepted Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in the closing seconds of Sunday afternoon’s game, sealing the Vikings' 27-24 win. He also had four tackles as he played a larger role in the game with veteran Harrison Smith out because of a foot injury.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said postgame that Smith’s injury is “very short term” and that holding him out was a true game-time decision.
Jackson and several teammates, including celebration masterminds Josh Metellus and Camryn Bynum, then took to the end zone to re-enact a march from the Disney Channel movie “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” that’s become a meme online.
Unlike at U.S. Bank Stadium, it wasn’t flashed on the stadium big screen for fans to enjoy in person.
The Seahawks were first-and-15 at their own 12 with under a minute left, looking to at least tie the score. Jackson stayed high covering DK Metcalf, who had already burned the Vikings, finishing with three catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.
“I’m just glad he threw it so I could end the game,” Jackson said.
Jackson wasn’t the only surprising player to make an interception. Rookie outside linebacker Dallas Turner grabbed one late in the second quarter, coming back under tight end Noah Fant, the intended receiver.
The interception total could’ve been four if cornerback Shaq Griffin, a former Seahawks player, and linebacker Blake Cashman had been able to haul in two catchable balls.
Griffin had a pass practically drop into his hands as one of Smith’s passes targeting Metcalf sailed over the 6-4 receiver’s head and dropped just behind him, where Griffin fell to the ground trying to catch it.
Metellus fell to the ground later in the game, reacting to Cashman’s missed opportunity.
The Vikings have a league-leading 22 interceptions this season. Byron Murphy Jr. leads the team with six picks.
Jones eclipses 1,000 yards
On a classically rainy Pacific Northwest day, the Vikings handed off to running back Aaron Jones 18 times, matching the total he had last Monday against the Bears.
Jones rushed for 67 yards Sunday, passing the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season early in the game. Now at 1,046, it’s Jones’ fourth season finishing over 1,000 yards. His career best is 1,121 yards in 2022 while with the Packers.
Jones also added 26 yards on three receptions.
Double-digit club
Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel hit double-digit sacks for the season Sunday. He brought down Smith twice in the fourth quarter, the Vikings’ only sacks.
He joins a club that, entering Sunday, included only nine players this season. Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson leads the league with 13.5 sacks.
This is Van Ginkel’s first season with double-digit sacks. His previous best was six, set last year while playing for the Dolphins.
It was the third game this season that Van Ginkel has sacked an opposing QB multiple times.
Griddying or taunting?
After wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught a 14-yard pass from quarterback Sam Darnold to give the Vikings a 14-7 lead in the first quarter, Jefferson hit his classic Griddy celebration at the back of the Seahawks' end zone.
The celebratory dance seemed to be all he did. It drew a flag for taunting, and kicker Will Reichard had another 15 yards tacked on to his point-after attempt.
On the broadcast, O’Connell could be seen smiling and laughing as the ref talked to him about the penalty.
“That was an interesting one. I’ll defer to, you know, they saw what they saw,” O’Connell said. “We’ve got to be, you know, we’ve got to be smart about the direction in which we Griddy, I guess.”
Jefferson finished the game with 10 catches for 144 yards. He scored the game-winning touchdown on a 39-yard reception.
Asked if he’d toned down his second celebration, Jefferson said maybe.
“I got the [taunting] call on the first Griddy, I guess I had to do a little bit different celebration the second time,” Jefferson said.
