Safety Harrison Smith, fullback C.J. Ham questionable for Vikings game in Seattle

Smith and fullback C.J. Ham (ankle) are listed as questionable. Smith has a foot injury suffered during Monday night’s win against the Bears, coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday. He went through a limited practice schedule this week, O’Connell said, taking some reps during Wednesday’s walkthrough, sitting out Thursday (the longest practice of the week) and being limited again Friday. It’s not uncommon for Smith to practice through the week and take off Friday, but this was a different approach.