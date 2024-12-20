The Vikings might not have safety Harrison Smith for Sunday’s game in Seattle.
Safety Harrison Smith, fullback C.J. Ham questionable for Vikings game in Seattle
Smith has a foot injury sustained Monday night, coach Kevin O’Connell said. Meanwhile, quarterback Geno Smith is set to start for the Seahawks.
Smith and fullback C.J. Ham (ankle) are listed as questionable. Smith has a foot injury suffered during Monday night’s win against the Bears, coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday. He went through a limited practice schedule this week, O’Connell said, taking some reps during Wednesday’s walkthrough, sitting out Thursday (the longest practice of the week) and being limited again Friday. It’s not uncommon for Smith to practice through the week and take off Friday, but this was a different approach.
“We normally are smart with the work week for him,” O’Connell said, “and just kind of with how our workload, our shorter week kind of came up, it was best.”
Smith spent time talking with Vikings head athletic trainer Tyler Williams after Friday’s practice. Asked whether this injury could force him to miss his first game of the season, Smith said he wasn’t sure he could share the truth.
Safety Theo Jackson got more reps in practice this week and could be in line for a bigger role if Smith is sidelined. The Vikings are regaining cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who missed the past two games with a hamstring strain.
Jackson has been getting plenty of work in practices all season as the Vikings try to limit Smith’s mileage.
“That’s who I take most of the reps for if I have to go in at practice,” Jackson said. “I know all three [safety] spots, but I’ve just been learning from them and knowing that if I do go in, there’s no dropoff.”
Defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (concussion) and cornerback Fabian Moreau have been ruled out.
The Seahawks will have every starter on the active roster, including quarterback Geno Smith (knee), running back Kenneth Walker III (calf) and receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder).
Best Vikings offense? Two TEs
What’s the best version of the Vikings offense? Three receivers? Two tight ends? Or with Ham, the fullback, leading the way? According to data compiled by Sports Info Solutions, the Vikings are at their best with a two-man combination of tight ends T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, and Johnny Mundt on the field.
Quarterback Sam Darnold averages a league-leading 10 yards per throw out of formations with two tight ends. And during Monday night’s win against the Bears, running back Aaron Jones gained 80 of his 86 rushing yards behind two tight ends.
Jones’ rushing production came against a Bears defense that tried to take away the passing game, keeping a lighter defense (with at least five defensive backs) on the field against the Vikings’ heavier personnel.
“We’re going to try to exploit that in certain situations,” Hockenson said. “[O’Connell] does a really good job with the game plan and at halftime trying to exploit some things they’re doing and changing things up. … [Mundt] is like a utility knife who can do whatever. … Josh can move a 300-pound guy like it’s nothing, and I can go out on routes and make somebody look silly.”
Bracing for rain showers
The Vikings may need to run the ball well in Seattle, where there’s a strong chance of rain Sunday afternoon. The offense has recently taken care of the football, averaging below a giveaway a game over the past five games. Every exchange — center to quarterback, quarterback to running back, and the quarterback throwing to anyone — has been drilled with a football dunked into a bucket of water at practices this week. O’Connell pointed to the Vikings’ Oct. 6 win in London, where early rain created a slick field.
“Our guys have dealt with a pretty similar environment that we’ll see in Seattle,” O’Connell said. “We’re going to have to play well and be great with our ball security regardless of what the circumstances are involving the weather.”
