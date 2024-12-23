The Vikings were not only trailing, 24-20, with about four minutes left, but quarterback Sam Darnold had just been folded like a lawn chair under a pile of Seahawks defensive linemen and was in obvious pain. After Darnold slowly got up and shook it off, coach Kevin O’Connell decided to test his quarterback’s legs by calling an under-center, play-action dropback that required Darnold to maintain his footwork and rhythm. The protection broke down, and Darnold fled pressure by stepping up and firing deep to Jefferson, putting the ball on his outside shoulder, where only he could get it. The play was reminiscent of Darnold’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson against the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago. There aren’t many quarterbacks who can make that kind of play with defenders barreling down on them, let alone after getting crushed by that same pressure on the previous play.