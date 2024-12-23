Vikings

Three keys to the Vikings’ 27-24 win over the Seahawks

Justin Jefferson’s best game of the season, and a gutsy play by Sam Darnold on the winning TD, led to a Vikings victory in Seattle.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 23, 2024 at 1:44AM
Justin Jefferson finished with a season-high 10 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns, his most receptions and yardage in a game since the 2023 season finale at Detroit. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Key player

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson

Jefferson was jawing all day with talkative Seahawks cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, among others, and by game’s end he had the upper hand. He finished with a season-high 10 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns, his most receptions and yardage in a game since the 2023 season finale at Detroit when he had 12 grabs for 192 yards. Jefferson was even flagged for taunting when he stared down Witherspoon while doing his famous Griddy celebration after a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Jefferson didn’t even catch it over Witherspoon. He instead soared above Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown, who was flagged for lining up offside on the previous play, negating a Seattle third-down stop.

Key play

Jefferson’s 39-yard touchdown catch with 3:51 left

The Vikings were not only trailing, 24-20, with about four minutes left, but quarterback Sam Darnold had just been folded like a lawn chair under a pile of Seahawks defensive linemen and was in obvious pain. After Darnold slowly got up and shook it off, coach Kevin O’Connell decided to test his quarterback’s legs by calling an under-center, play-action dropback that required Darnold to maintain his footwork and rhythm. The protection broke down, and Darnold fled pressure by stepping up and firing deep to Jefferson, putting the ball on his outside shoulder, where only he could get it. The play was reminiscent of Darnold’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson against the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago. There aren’t many quarterbacks who can make that kind of play with defenders barreling down on them, let alone after getting crushed by that same pressure on the previous play.

Key number

Zero

For the fifth time in the last six games, Darnold has not been responsible for a turnover. He recovered his only fumble in Seattle when Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed knocked the ball loose. Darnold otherwise played a fairly clean game while throwing at least three touchdown passes for the fifth time in 15 starts for Minnesota. The official NFL statistics will dispute our framing, because Darnold officially lost a fumble in the Nov. 17 win in Tennessee, but that was a pitch that running back Aaron Jones dropped. The fumble is credited to the quarterback because technically he was the last one with possession.

After committing 13 turnovers in the first nine games, Darnold has (technically) two in the last six games.

Up next

vs. Green Bay, Sunday, noon

The Vikings return home for what could be their last game at U.S. Bank Stadium, depending on how they finish the standings. They will host the Packers (10-4) after winning the first meeting at Lambeau Field 31-29, all the way back on Sept. 29. Minnesota and Green Bay have split the season series each of the last four years. The Packers last swept in 2019, and the Vikings last won both games in 2017.

2024 schedule and results

Sept. 8: W, 28-6 at N.Y. Giants

Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco

Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston

Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay

Oct. 6: W, 23-17 vs. N.Y. Jets in London

Oct. 13: Bye

Oct. 20: L, 31-29 vs. Detroit

Oct. 24: L, 30-20 at L.A. Rams

Nov. 3: W, 21-13 vs. Indianapolis

Nov. 10: W, 12-7 at Jacksonville

Nov. 17: W, 23-13 at Tennessee

Nov. 24: W, 30-27 OT at Chicago

Dec. 1: W, 23-22 vs. Arizona

Dec. 8: W, 42-21 vs. Atlanta

Dec. 16: W, 30-12 vs. Chicago

Dec. 22: W, 27-24 at Seattle

Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay

Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More

Sports

Cowboys beat Tampa Bay 26-24 as Baker Mayfield and the Bucs lose control of their playoff fate

card image

Baker Mayfield came home to Texas looking to keep his Tampa Bay Buccaneers on track for the playoffs.

Vikings

Vikings wash away bad memories, win 27-24 for first victory at Seattle since 2006

card image

Sports

Penix wins debut as Atlanta QB as Falcons return two picks for TDs, beat hapless Giants 34-7

card image