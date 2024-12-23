Three keys to the Vikings’ 27-24 win over the Seahawks
Justin Jefferson’s best game of the season, and a gutsy play by Sam Darnold on the winning TD, led to a Vikings victory in Seattle.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson
Jefferson was jawing all day with talkative Seahawks cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, among others, and by game’s end he had the upper hand. He finished with a season-high 10 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns, his most receptions and yardage in a game since the 2023 season finale at Detroit when he had 12 grabs for 192 yards. Jefferson was even flagged for taunting when he stared down Witherspoon while doing his famous Griddy celebration after a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Jefferson didn’t even catch it over Witherspoon. He instead soared above Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown, who was flagged for lining up offside on the previous play, negating a Seattle third-down stop.
Key play
Jefferson’s 39-yard touchdown catch with 3:51 left
The Vikings were not only trailing, 24-20, with about four minutes left, but quarterback Sam Darnold had just been folded like a lawn chair under a pile of Seahawks defensive linemen and was in obvious pain. After Darnold slowly got up and shook it off, coach Kevin O’Connell decided to test his quarterback’s legs by calling an under-center, play-action dropback that required Darnold to maintain his footwork and rhythm. The protection broke down, and Darnold fled pressure by stepping up and firing deep to Jefferson, putting the ball on his outside shoulder, where only he could get it. The play was reminiscent of Darnold’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson against the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago. There aren’t many quarterbacks who can make that kind of play with defenders barreling down on them, let alone after getting crushed by that same pressure on the previous play.
Key number
Zero
For the fifth time in the last six games, Darnold has not been responsible for a turnover. He recovered his only fumble in Seattle when Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed knocked the ball loose. Darnold otherwise played a fairly clean game while throwing at least three touchdown passes for the fifth time in 15 starts for Minnesota. The official NFL statistics will dispute our framing, because Darnold officially lost a fumble in the Nov. 17 win in Tennessee, but that was a pitch that running back Aaron Jones dropped. The fumble is credited to the quarterback because technically he was the last one with possession.
After committing 13 turnovers in the first nine games, Darnold has (technically) two in the last six games.
Up next
vs. Green Bay, Sunday, noon
The Vikings return home for what could be their last game at U.S. Bank Stadium, depending on how they finish the standings. They will host the Packers (10-4) after winning the first meeting at Lambeau Field 31-29, all the way back on Sept. 29. Minnesota and Green Bay have split the season series each of the last four years. The Packers last swept in 2019, and the Vikings last won both games in 2017.
2024 schedule and results
Sept. 8: W, 28-6 at N.Y. Giants
Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco
Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston
Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay
Oct. 6: W, 23-17 vs. N.Y. Jets in London
Oct. 13: Bye
Oct. 20: L, 31-29 vs. Detroit
Oct. 24: L, 30-20 at L.A. Rams
Nov. 3: W, 21-13 vs. Indianapolis
Nov. 10: W, 12-7 at Jacksonville
Nov. 17: W, 23-13 at Tennessee
Nov. 24: W, 30-27 OT at Chicago
Dec. 1: W, 23-22 vs. Arizona
Dec. 8: W, 42-21 vs. Atlanta
Dec. 16: W, 30-12 vs. Chicago
Dec. 22: W, 27-24 at Seattle
Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay
Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit
