Live from Target Field: Twins face Houston Astros in home opener

There’s always optimism as the Major League Baseball season opens, and then ... there’s the weather.
It’s chilly at Target Field as the Twins face the Houston Astros.
We’ll keep you updated from the park in this “rematch” of the 2023 American League playoffs.
The Astros and Twins both opened the season 2-4.
The Twins won their past two games in Chicago against the White Sox to pull out of a four-game losing streak.
The Twins and Astros have a built-in day off tomorrow (in case today’s game was rained out) and will resume the three-game series on Saturday.
