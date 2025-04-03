Twins

Live from Target Field: Twins face Houston Astros in home opener

Follow along as Twins beat reporter Bobby Nightengale provides updates on a chilly day at the ballpark.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 3, 2025 at 5:21PM
Emmitt Krueger, 7, of St. Paul rested in line at Gate 34 before the Minnesota Twins home opener at Target Field on Thursday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

There’s always optimism as the Major League Baseball season opens, and then ... there’s the weather.

It’s chilly at Target Field as the Twins face the Houston Astros.

We’ll keep you updated from the park in this “rematch” of the 2023 American League playoffs.

The Astros and Twins both opened the season 2-4.

The Twins won their past two games in Chicago against the White Sox to pull out of a four-game losing streak.

Some between-innings reading:

  • Check out the new food offerings at Target Field, and what our Taste staff things about them here.
    • Listen to columnist La Velle E. Neal and podcast host Michael Rand talk about the opener and other sports news of the day here.
      • Wednesday’s victory in Chicago kept the Twins on the right track. The game story is here.
        • La Velle asks “What Makes An Ace” here.
          • Cory Provus missed Wednesday’s game for a darn good reason.

            The Twins and Astros have a built-in day off tomorrow (in case today’s game was rained out) and will resume the three-game series on Saturday.

            And don’t forget to sign up for our Twins newsletter here. It will debut next week.

