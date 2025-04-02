CHICAGO – After Twins players sat in the visitor’s clubhouse for more than three hours, part of a 200-minute rain delay before Wednesday’s series finale, Byron Buxton provided an immediate wake-up call.
Buxton, on the 10th pitch of the afternoon, clobbered a 446-foot, solo homer into the mostly empty bleachers in center field. He turned to the dugout after taking a few steps up the first-base line and offered his typical Buck Truck celebration.
Harrison Bader bashed his third home run of the season in the fourth inning and Pablo López didn’t need much more help in a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. The Twins took two of three games from their divisional rival before returning to Minnesota for their home opener Thursday.
The Twins, despite their miserable four-game start and a 2-4 record, are in a five-way tie for the American League Central lead through the first week of the season.
With the weather and a small crowd, it was one of those games when players needed to provide their own energy. Buxton hammered a slider that didn’t slide from White Sox Opening Day starter Sean Burke in the top of the first inning, then opened the bottom half of the inning with a diving catch on a ball that hung up in the wind.
Carlos Correa, who started the season in a 0-for-18 slump, produced two hits. When Correa hit a ground ball single through the right side of the infield in the third inning, he raised his arms to the sky in relief. Teammates jokingly called for the ball to be thrown to the dugout as a memento.
Correa ended the third inning with a terrific over-the-shoulder basket catch in left field.
The next inning was Bader’s turn to pump up the dugout. Facing Burke, who remained in the game despite Matt Wallner hitting a line drive off his right leg with a 108-mph exit velocity in the third inning, Bader connected on another slider that stayed over the middle of the plate.