CHICAGO – Cory Provus wanted to pay tribute to late Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker, his former colleague and mentor, when the Twins played in St. Louis during the season-opening series.
Uecker, the beloved Hall of Fame broadcaster famous for his late-night talk show appearances and movie roles, played 40 games for the Cardinals on their 1964 World Series championship team. On Sunday, when Willi Castro homered in a blowout Twins loss, Provus paid homage to Uecker’s home run call:
“Castro in the air to right. Hey, get up, get up! Get outta here! Gone!” Provus said on the Twins TV broadcast.
It was a subtle and meaningful moment for Provus, who spent three seasons (2009-11) calling Brewers games and working alongside Uecker. Provus missed Wednesday’s Twins game, which was delayed by more than three hours because of rain, as he traveled by train to Milwaukee. The Brewers hosted an invitation-only celebration of Uecker’s life at the Miller High Life Theater in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday night.
Other former Brewers broadcasters who worked with Uecker, Pat Hughes (Chicago Cubs) and Joe Block (Pittsburgh Pirates), flew into Milwaukee for the event.
“It means a lot for me to be there,” Provus said. “I’d imagine all the people that were heavily involved with his life in some way are going to be there. It’s going to be just an amazing night to get together, share stories, laugh, cry and remember this incredible figure in all of our lives.”
The Brewers are wearing a Uecker patch on a uniform sleeve as a tribute, and Provus carries it in his backpack — Brewers clubhouse attendant Jason Shawger sent him one — and leaves it next to his scorecard during games.
When Provus worked with Uecker, he had to learn how to score games the way Uecker did because they shared a scorecard.