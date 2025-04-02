Twins

Twins TV announcer Cory Provus misses game to honor memory of mentor Bob Uecker

Provus traveled to Milwaukee for a celebration of Uecker’s life. The Brewers broadcaster died Jan. 16.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 10:01PM
Cans and bottles of beer are among the adornments at the Bob Uecker statue in front of American Family Field in Milwaukee this week. (Kayla Wolf/The Associated Press)

CHICAGO – Cory Provus wanted to pay tribute to late Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker, his former colleague and mentor, when the Twins played in St. Louis during the season-opening series.

Uecker, the beloved Hall of Fame broadcaster famous for his late-night talk show appearances and movie roles, played 40 games for the Cardinals on their 1964 World Series championship team. On Sunday, when Willi Castro homered in a blowout Twins loss, Provus paid homage to Uecker’s home run call:

“Castro in the air to right. Hey, get up, get up! Get outta here! Gone!” Provus said on the Twins TV broadcast.

It was a subtle and meaningful moment for Provus, who spent three seasons (2009-11) calling Brewers games and working alongside Uecker. Provus missed Wednesday’s Twins game, which was delayed by more than three hours because of rain, as he traveled by train to Milwaukee. The Brewers hosted an invitation-only celebration of Uecker’s life at the Miller High Life Theater in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Other former Brewers broadcasters who worked with Uecker, Pat Hughes (Chicago Cubs) and Joe Block (Pittsburgh Pirates), flew into Milwaukee for the event.

“It means a lot for me to be there,” Provus said. “I’d imagine all the people that were heavily involved with his life in some way are going to be there. It’s going to be just an amazing night to get together, share stories, laugh, cry and remember this incredible figure in all of our lives.”

The Brewers are wearing a Uecker patch on a uniform sleeve as a tribute, and Provus carries it in his backpack — Brewers clubhouse attendant Jason Shawger sent him one — and leaves it next to his scorecard during games.

When Provus worked with Uecker, he had to learn how to score games the way Uecker did because they shared a scorecard.

“It was like this almost 11x17 spiral bound book,” Provus said. “It probably had 185, 190 pages, and I had to carry that. I had to fill that out every day. I would write the names, the numbers, the defense, the starters. … He taught me his way of scoring and to this day, that’s how I score.

“In a blowout, when a runner will take second base on indifference, as Bob Uecker would say and write in his scorecard, ‘Who cares?’ He would put a ‘WC.’ ”

Uecker died Jan. 16, and there are moments during games when Provus catches himself thinking of his friend. The Twins had one hit through seven innings Monday, and Provus remembered Uecker’s famous line in the movie “Major League” about a team having only one hit.

“When we go to Milwaukee [in May], that’s going to be a tough series,” Provus said. “It’s going to be emotional.”

As Provus reflects on his mentor, a smile comes to his face when he thinks about how Uecker interacted with current players.

Brewers jerseys feature a Bob Uecker memorial patch this season. (Kayla Wolf/The Associated Press)

“He lived as long as he did because the players always made him feel welcomed and made him feel like he was one of them,” Provus said. “He was this octogenarian, but he didn’t mind getting beer or champagne dumped on him into his late 80s and 90s. That, I think, kept him going. I think he felt beloved, and he felt wanted.”

Provus, who can do an excellent Uecker impersonation, saved a few voicemails from Uecker on his phone. One of their last text exchanges came after Provus saw a photo of the 90-year-old celebrating in the clubhouse when the Brewers clinched a spot in the postseason last year.

“Seeing those images of him celebrating was like, ‘That’s how it should go,’ ” Provus said.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

