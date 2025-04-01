The extent of the long-term damage from the Twins’ dismal 0-4 start this season won’t be known immediately.
Perhaps it will be mitigated rather quickly with a very good stretch of play erasing a very bad one, two small sample sizes canceling each other out and leaving the Twins back to level and letting grumpy fans calm down.
Maybe it is a sign of things to come this season, just as the “Total System Failure” season of 2016 was presaged by their 0-9 start.
It could even have franchise-altering potential if a poor season leads to a change in leadership and/or influences in some way the sale of the team.
The extent of the short-term damage, though, is more clear. It showed up again Tuesday morning when the Twins made an announcement that should have been a slam dunk piece of good news:
They are partnering with Fox9 to show 10 Tuesday night games on free over-the-air TV. It’s the first time a package of local Twins broadcasts will be on free TV since 2012; several affiliates in North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa will also carry the games. And the total number of free games grows to 15 when factoring in the five Twins games being shown on a Fox national broadcast.
“We joined MLB Media and created Twins.TV in 2025 to increase access for all fans, with a big part being the opportunity to return to free, over-the-air television,” Twins Executive Chair Joe Pohlad said in a news release.
More access to Twins games for people who don’t pay for TV is a good step. If the Twins were 4-0 right now, or even 2-2, there would be rejoicing.