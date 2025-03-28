If Thursday’s Twins opener is any indication, the team’s transition to a new TV reality is going to come with plenty of wins and losses along the way.
After communicating with several fans either on email or social media, here are some of my takeaways from the Twins’ first regular-season game with MLB producing and distributing their games.
The good: Fans who do not subscribe to more expensive cable, satellite or streaming bundles generally reported a good experience with the new direct-to-consumer option the Twins are offering this season.
For $19.99 a month or $99.99 for the full season (seven-day free trial to test it out), in-market viewers can get every Twins game except for the handful that are subject to exclusive national broadcast rights.
Some fans are balking at the price, but a lot of them seem to be those who subscribe to cable, satellite or streaming services that don’t carry the Twins (more on that in a minute). Plenty of fans seemed happy to have the option and are giving it a try.
That said, the Twins were helped by Thursday’s rain delay. MLB.TV had a streaming outage that affected the pregame and would have impacted the early part of the game had it started on time at 3:15 p.m. The rain delay pushed the start to 4:45 p.m. and by then the issue had been resolved.
The bad: The Twins and MLB took the announcement of channels and carriers down to the wire Thursday, putting out a news release about 7 hours before the scheduled first pitch.
That caused some confusion and consternation with fans, many of whom didn’t see the channels show up on their TVs until an hour or two before the game, though the games were eventually available.