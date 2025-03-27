How Twins fans watch games in 2025 will be considerably different from how it was in 2024. Taken as a whole, the changes have to be considered for the better.
What’s new?
The Twins split from their longtime regional sports network. That was known as FanDuel Sports North in 2024 and Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North before that.
Instead, the Twins are partnering with Major League Baseball for the production and distribution of their games in 2025.
Additionally, Twins games are now available as monthly or season-long standalone subscriptions that aren’t part of a more expensive bundled package of cable or satellite channels.
Can I still watch Twins games the same way I used to?
The short answer is yes.
The Twins and MLB have agreed to distribution deals with all the major carriers that had Twins games in 2024. Because those games are being distributed now via MLB instead of on FanDuel Sports North, though, they will be on new dedicated channels on those carriers that are different from 2024.
Announcing all those carriers and channels went down to the wire and frustrated fans, but about 7 hours before first pitch on Opening Day the Twins confirmed all the deals in place and the channels for various carriers.
You can find a full list here by entering your zip code. Here are some of the highlights of the largest carriers and what channel Twins games will be on: