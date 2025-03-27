Sports

How can I watch the Twins on TV? Streaming, cable and satellite details

For those wanting to watch the Twins in 2025, significant change is in place but fans will have multiple options.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 27, 2025 at 1:51PM
Whether it be Xfinity/Comcast, DirecTV, or streaming through MLB, Minnesota Twins fans will have multiple options to watch every Twins game in 2025. (Angelina Katsanis/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

How Twins fans watch games in 2025 will be considerably different from how it was in 2024. Taken as a whole, the changes have to be considered for the better.

What’s new?

The Twins split from their longtime regional sports network. That was known as FanDuel Sports North in 2024 and Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North before that.

Instead, the Twins are partnering with Major League Baseball for the production and distribution of their games in 2025.

Additionally, Twins games are now available as monthly or season-long standalone subscriptions that aren’t part of a more expensive bundled package of cable or satellite channels.

Can I still watch Twins games the same way I used to?

The short answer is yes.

The Twins and MLB have agreed to distribution deals with all the major carriers that had Twins games in 2024. Because those games are being distributed now via MLB instead of on FanDuel Sports North, though, they will be on new dedicated channels on those carriers that are different from 2024.

Announcing all those carriers and channels went down to the wire and frustrated fans, but about 7 hours before first pitch on Opening Day the Twins confirmed all the deals in place and the channels for various carriers.

You can find a full list here by entering your zip code. Here are some of the highlights of the largest carriers and what channel Twins games will be on:

DIRECTV satellite and streaming (Ch. 668-3 or Ch. 668), Xfinity/Comcast (Ch. 1261), Spectrum (Ch. 428 or 468, and Ch. 319 for Spectrum Wisconsin) and Midco (Ch. 638).

Broadcasts will also look different because they will have MLB branding. So get ready for different graphics, fonts and features.

How do I watch games if I don’t get the Twins on cable or satellite?

This is the biggest difference. If you are in the Twins home market, which includes Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and parts of Wisconsin, you can pay for a standalone subscription to Twins.TV.

The cost is $19.99 a month or $99.99 for a full season. For $149.99 a year, fans can get access to all 30 MLB teams’ games, including the Twins. Each option has a seven-day free trial.

The subscription runs through MLB.com. Games can be watched on computers, tablets and mobile devices as well as on smart TVs by downloading the MLB app.

Subscribers get access to all Twins games except exclusive national broadcasts (games on ESPN, Fox and Apple TV).

This option was previously not available to in-market viewers. Out-of-market Twins fans can still get access to a full season of Twins games for $129.99 through MLB.com.

Sports

card image