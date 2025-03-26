FORT MYERS, Fla. – Nobody who was in the room seems to recall who first suggested the radical idea of making slugging outfielder Matt Wallner the Twins’ leadoff hitter during spring training. But there’s a perfectly obvious reason for that collective amnesia: The idea didn’t strike anyone as radical or even unusual.
“One thing I noticed right away about Rocco’s [lineup-making] process is that he’ll consider anything. He’s very curious and open-minded,” Twins president Derek Falvey said, referring to manager Rocco Baldelli’s nightly postgame lineup debates with his staff.
“He and Jayce [Tingler, Baldelli’s bench coach] like to spitball ideas, and if you can make a case, Rocco will give it real consideration.”
He’s got a track record to prove it. Baldelli used 154 unique lineups over last season’s 162 games, and 156 and 152 in the two years before that. Not once last year did Baldelli use the same nine hitters in the same order for two games in a row, and no lineup was used more than three times over the course of the season.
And Wallner, this spring’s lineup curiosity? Though he started only 62 times in 2024, he found his name in all nine spots in the order — including leadoff, when he went 0-for-5 in a Sept. 16 win over the Reds — at least once.
“I guess if you do it enough, it just becomes the norm,” said fellow outfielder Trevor Larnach, who in his rookie season of 2021 started a game in all nine spots as well, and last season batted in every spot but ninth. “It’s out of my control, so I just prepare the same way, wherever they put me. Batting third, fourth or seventh and eighth, it doesn’t matter. I’m still trying to hit the ball hard.”
OK, but ballplayers are human. Surely they perceive a message of trust from Balldelli when they’re near the top of the batting order, and doubts about their ability if they’re at the bottom.
“It’s an ego gratification thing, no doubt,” said Larnach, who was in the No. 1 spot 13 times in 2024. “Not a lot of guys can say they bat leadoff or third or fourth in the big leagues. It means something.”