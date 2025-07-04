Sunday Supper: Greek Flatbread

Kassiopita (Greek Flatbread)
Serves 6 to 8.
From “Yassou” by Shally Lipa (Artisan, 2025). Kassiopita is another famous delicacy from the region of Epirus in western Greece. The simple flatbread contains ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, and it takes less than five minutes to make. No yeast or kneading is required — just combine all the ingredients in a bowl, pour the mixture into a baking dish, and sprinkle on the toppings. Great to eat alone or with spreads, it’s also wonderful for sopping up all the delicious Greek salad juice. Preheating the oiled pan in the oven before baking produces a brown, crispy crust on the bottom and edges of the bread.
- ¼ c. extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 large eggs
- 1 c. whole milk
- 1 c. full-fat Greek yogurt
- 2 c. (250 g) all-purpose flour
- ½ tsp. dried oregano
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1½ c. (8 oz.) feta, coarsely crumbled, divided
- 2 tbsp. white or black sesame seeds (or both)
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Pour the olive oil into an 8- by 12-inch glass or ceramic baking dish so the oil covers the pan evenly.
Place the pan in the oven for 15 minutes, until the oil and the pan are very hot.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the eggs. Add the milk and yogurt and whisk to combine.
Add the flour, oregano, salt, and pepper, and whisk until the batter is smooth and thick like pancake batter. Add ¾ cup of the feta and mix with a spoon.
Remove the hot baking dish from the oven. Carefully pour the batter evenly into the hot pan and smooth the top. It’s fine if some of the oil that was at the bottom of the pan pools over the top of the batter.