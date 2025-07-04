Sunday Supper: Greek Flatbread

From “Yassou” by Shally Lipa (Artisan, 2025). Kassiopita is another famous delicacy from the region of Epirus in western Greece. The simple flatbread contains ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, and it takes less than five minutes to make. No yeast or kneading is required — just combine all the ingredients in a bowl, pour the mixture into a baking dish, and sprinkle on the toppings. Great to eat alone or with spreads, it’s also wonderful for sopping up all the delicious Greek salad juice. Preheating the oiled pan in the oven before baking produces a brown, crispy crust on the bottom and edges of the bread.