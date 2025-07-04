Twin Cities Suburbs

High-tech alert leads western Wisconsin deputies to scene of crash that killed both drivers

The victims of the 4 a.m. collision are men ages 18 and 24, officials said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 4, 2025 at 5:42PM
A high-tech alert early Friday led deputies to a collision in western Wisconsin that left both drivers dead, officials said.

The collision occurred shortly after 4 a.m. in the 2200 block of County Hwy. DD in Baldwin Township, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said.

A cellphone’s automatic crash notification drew deputies to the scene of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A car being driven by an 18-year-old man from Emerald, Wis., was heading west on Hwy. DD and collided with an eastbound SUV being driven by a 24-year-old man from Baldwin, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Both men died at the scene. Their identities have yet to be released.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

Twin Cities Suburbs

