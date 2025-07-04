High-tech alert leads western Wisconsin deputies to scene of crash that killed both drivers

A high-tech alert early Friday led deputies to a collision in western Wisconsin that left both drivers dead, officials said.
The collision occurred shortly after 4 a.m. in the 2200 block of County Hwy. DD in Baldwin Township, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said.
A cellphone’s automatic crash notification drew deputies to the scene of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A car being driven by an 18-year-old man from Emerald, Wis., was heading west on Hwy. DD and collided with an eastbound SUV being driven by a 24-year-old man from Baldwin, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Both men died at the scene. Their identities have yet to be released.