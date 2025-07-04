Twin Cities

What’s open, closed on July 4th in the Twin Cities area

Most grocery and liquor stores and malls will be open, but libraries and government offices are closed for the Independence Day holiday.

By Pat Grice

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 3, 2025 at 7:50PM
Most grocery stores and other retailers will be open in the Twin Cities on the July 4th holiday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank traditional and in-store branches will be closed.

Grocery, liquor stores: Many major supermarkets will be open, as will liquor stores.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

Museums: The Walker Art Center will be open, as will Mill City Museum, Children’s Museum of Minnesota and Science Museum of Minnesota. Minneapolis Institute of Art and Bell Museum will be closed.

Malls: Many stores will be open, such as Target, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Mall of America. Hours might be limited. Costco will be closed.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses, Metro Blue and Green light-rail lines, and Metro Red Line will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. For route information, visit metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow weekend service. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. The Northstar Line will have service only for Friday’s Twins game.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota and Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Pat Grice

News Assistant

